The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis and Ashley continue to plot against Diane

Phyllis and Ashley Photo by Y&R screenshot Dailymotion

Phyllis and Ashley are at it again

Wednesday on The Young and the Restless Phyllis Newman (Michelle Stafford) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) run into each other at the Glam Club and lament their common woes. They find they continue to have common ground in that the woman they hate is still in Genoa City and in their eyes, she is turning their family members against them. The duo is enraged that Diane seems to be winning the loved ones over and want to do something about it.

Phyllis shares how Summer Abbott (Allison Lanier) turned her back on her, lied to her, and blamed her for Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) coming after Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Ashley is stunned and then tells her partner in crime that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is doing the same thing to her. The women agree that the real problem is Diane and they still want her to leave Genoa City. Ashley and Phyllis are in disbelief that Jack and Summer hid Diane at the Abbott cabin and let each of them believe they had run her out of town.

Summer shows up and Ashley leaves so she can talk to her mother and the two argue over Diane. Ms. Jenkins's presence in Genoa City has already driven a wedge between Summer and Phyliss as well as Ashley and Jack and soon she will come between Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor)and Summer. Spoilers say that on Thursday Ashley will be pushed to her breaking point which probably means she will be looking for ways to quickly get rid of Diane. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless to find out what Phyllis and Ashley will plot next.