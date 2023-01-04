Baby Boomer trivia: The Miner 49er on Scooby-Doo Where Are You

The Miner 49er Photo by Orange Asphalt screenshot

It's the Miner-49er

Scooby-Doo Where Are You aired on CBS for two seasons from 1969-1970 and was canceled because of declining ratings. A favorite episode of mine is the fourth from season one Mine Your Own Business where the Miner 49er is introduced. I have watched this episode hundreds of times over the decades but I still love when half of the gang exclaims "It's the miner and the others respond with "49er."

Now 5 decades later many who grew up watching the 25 original episodes of Scooby-Doo Where Are You ( 17 in season 1 and eight in season 2)are nostalgic and enjoy viewing them again on streaming services. My oldest son gave me a T-shirt for Christmas with Scooby and the gang and the mystery machine and I went back down memory lane. I enjoy learning things now about the series that I never thought of before. Following is a bit of trivia related to the Miner 49er.

Scooby-Doo and the Miner 49er Photo by Orange Asphalt Screenshot

Mine Your Own Business facts

The episode first aired on October 4th 1969 and was a play on the phrase Mind your own business. The name 49er did not come from the football team but was from a prospector during the gold rush of 1849. The miner was voiced by Casey Kassem who was also the voice of Shaggy Rogers. Kassem was famous for his radio show American Top 40. Frank Welker who was the voice of Freddi Jones voiced Hank who was disguised as the Miner.

This was the first time Kassem and Welker did voices other than those of Shaggy and Freddy. In later years the spelling has been changed to the Miner Forty-niner. Baby Boomers wax nostalgic about "the good ol days" and there are several Facebook groups like Scooby-Doo Nation and Scooby-Doo Fan Page Group where those who love the Mystery solving teens and their dog can discuss all things related to them. You can stream the first two seasons of Scooby-Doo Where Are You free and catch the Miner 49er on Tubi TV.

Doo Nation dedicated to Scooby-Doo and his buddies that prove how much they are appreciated.