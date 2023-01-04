Will Lauralee Bell return to The Young and the Restless fulltime?

Christine Williams Photo by Y&R screenshot

How long will Christine remain in Genoa City?

Fans of The Young and the Restless were excited to see Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) reunited on screen. In the golden years of the CBS soap, they were a popular couple who broke up after Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) lied that Danny was the father of her unborn child. Over the years Phyllis tormented Christine and even ran her down with her vehicle and the disdain that "Cricket" has for "Red" was obvious while she and Danny were talking.

Bell's character only appears on The Young and the Restless every now and then but fans are always delighted when she returns. On Monday and Tuesday, Christine and Danny caught up and their chemistry is still evident. She asked if he were seeing anyone and he said it was nothing serious and viewers could see the duo still has eyes for one another. The problem is that Chris is married to Paul Williams who is never seen because his portrayer Doug Davidson was fired in 2019.

WIll Danny and Chris reunite or could Paul actually return?

It was surreal for many fans to hear Danny and "Cricket" discuss Paul on Monday and Tuesday when he is no longer on the soap. The Young and the Restless does not bring Davidson back and neither have they recast the role which keeps the character of Paul in limbo. Christine shows up when she is doing legal work like assisting when Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) returned to Genoa City and now helping Mariah Copeland (Cameron Grimes) and Tessa Porter( Kate Fairbank) with adopting a child. Damian will be in multiple episodes but no timeline has been given and it''s not known whether he and Christine will spend any more time together.

Bell recently dished to Soaps.com about reuniting with Damian but said nothing about returning full-time to Y&R and Davidson was not mentioned at all as if he did not exist. It was awkward for some fans of The Young and the Restless to watch Danny and Christine talk about what might have been all the while knowing she has a husband out there somewhere. Be on the lookout for updates related to how long Lauralee Bell will stick around Genoa City this time and whether or not Doug Davidson might come back during the 50th-anniversary celebration.