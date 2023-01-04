Is the Ouija board harmless or a portal to evil?

Ouija boards can be dangerous Photo by Holly Ward on Unsplash

There are varying stories about spirit boards

Yesterday afternoon a teenager sat beside me on a park bench and began telling me about her encounters with the supernatural. There were plenty of empty benches she could have sat on but she chose to sit near me and I believe our encounter was meant to be. One of her stories involved a Ouija Board which some people say is harmless, and others believe anything that happens is the power of suggestion. There are also many testimonies that this board game summons demonic spirits and less to bad things taking place.

I was given a Ouija Board for Christmas in 1968 when I was 10 years old and my siblings and I had never heard anything bad associated with it. We saw the television commercials promoting it as a mystical board that answered questions and we assumed it was all in good fun. Once or twice we put our hands on the planchette but nothing ever happened. As time went on I would look at the board which I had set on a trunk in the hallway but it was as if something inside of me told me not to try to play with it.

Are you connected to the wrong spirits?

I believe it was Divine intervention warning me not to delve into something that might cause me harm because my grandmother who raised me as a praying woman. I eventually throw the board away and unlike what others have said my board did not come back . The teen in the park, however, said the spirit board in her home did return after being thrown away. What she said mirrors what I have seen on television reenactments of allegedly true events involving the Ouija Board. At first, I wondered if she was just repeating what she had seen on television or read somewhere but who was I to say her story was not real?

The teenager said that when her family had moved into a new home years ago there was a Ouija Board in a drawer in her older sister's room. She said her mother threw it away but the next day it had returned from whence it came. Her mom gave it away to a friend and a few days later it was back in the bedroom drawer. On the third try her mother chopped the board into small pieces and put it in the trash and it showed up in it's resting place again. She says it was the fourth time that was the charm because this time after chopping the board into pieces her mother took it outside and set it on fire.

Be careful what you summon

The teen said that purple smoke rose from the burning Ouija and the sound of inhuman screams. Her mother decided that the previous owners of the board must have been dealing with evil spirits that were attached to the board. The good news is that her story had a happy ending and the family never saw Ouija again. I have Facebook friends who on random occasions have shared that they or family members used a Ouija Board and summoned evil spirits that they had to pray away.

Whether her encounters were real, exaggerated or imagined there are numerous stories online about the Ouija Board which became popular in 1972 when Linda Blair's character in The Exorcist became possessed after playing with one after summoning Captain Howdy. One thing that is true is that there are more online articles warning not to use this item than there are in support of it. Both Catholicism and mainstream Christianity are against the use of the spirit board because it brings answers from evil spirits and not the Holy Spirit.