Joshua Benard who plays Adam on General Hospital is recovering from a fall that led to his back being broken.

Joshua Benard was injured while climbing Photo by Screenshot Instagram video

Joshua Benard has a harrowing experience

Joshua James Benard who portrays Adam a college classmate of Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) on General Hospital is recovering from a broken back that was the result of a fall on December 30. Soaps in Depth is reporting that the young actor injured himself when he fell while climbing a rock wall without a shirt and was not wearing any safety gear. He admits on social media that he should have been harnessed.

His father Maurice Benard who portrays Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital shared on Twitter “He’s in a lot of pain,” “40% fracture in his back. The positive is it could’ve been devastating. He’s a strong boy. It may take a little while, but he’ll be back.” “I want to thank everybody for the kind words,” he tweeted. “Joshua is in good hands with his mother and his girlfriend. Slowly, but surely, he’ll be back like Rocky Balboa".

Joshua Benard is recovering from a fall. Photo by Instagram video screenshot

Wearing protective gear is important

In the above image as well as the video clip shared by SID Joshua immediately gets back up from the fall and it looks as if he was not injured. Realistically there was the possibility that he could have suffered head trauma, paralysis, or even death so his father is correct that this could have been devastating.

Soap fans are wishing the actor a speedy recovery as well as chastising him for not wearing rock wall climbing safety gear which could have prevented his hitting the ground and breaking his back. General Hospital spoilers have not mentioned when Adam will be on air again so be on the lookout for updates after Joshua Benard has recovered. The ABC soap had sickness, surgery and death hit the cast members every month in 2021 but let's hope Joshua Benard's accident at the end of December was the last mishap and is not an indicator that 2023 will bring more of the same.