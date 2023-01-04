The Young and the Restless disrespects Doug Davidson on-air yet again

Paul and Christine Photo by Y&R screenshot

Mal Young's reign of terror led to Doug Davidson being fired

From 2018-2019) Mal Young was the head producer for The Young and the Restless and made a number of decisions that troubled long-time viewers. Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported that Young acknowledge he ruffled some feathers while working for Y&R and one decision he made that continues to anger some fans was to fire Doug Davidson (Paul Williams). At the time Davidson was the longest-serving cast member with 40 years on Y&R and was loved and respected by the fans. To add insult to injury Y&R began doing things that viewers considered disrespectful to the man who portrayed Paul for four decades.

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales ) was hired as a detective and shown sitting in Paul's chair at the PCPD while Davidson's character was mentioned but not getting any air time. In February 2019 The Young and the Restless went all out for the 40th anniversary of Eric Braeden by celebrating his character Victor Newman on-screen. Paul returned to the delight of the viewers but he appeared in a scene walking through the display that honored Victor while nothing was done to commemorate Davidson's tenure on the soap. it was as if Y&R was rubbing it in the actor's face that Braeden was being celebrated and he was not. It was at this time that Davidson confirmed the show had let him go.

Is The Young and the Restless sending a subliminal message to Doug Davidson?

Although Paul has not been seen in Genoa City in three years his name keeps coming up and fans wonder why considering The Young and the Restless will not bring him back. Some viewers who love Davidson get excited when they hear his character's name and wonder if he is returning while others suggest the CBS soap is trying to frustrate the actor with their actions. Y&R will be celebrating 50 years in May and has brought back several beloved characters like Danny Romalatti (Michael Damian) and his son Daniel Romalatti (Michael Graziatti).

There has been no mention of Davidson returning and the actor has said on social media that his time with The Young and the Restless is over but the show continues to disrespect him by having characters talk about him. This is what happened on Tuesday, January 3 when Danny ran into Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) and during their conversation, Chris and Danny spoke of Paul several times and even referred to him as the police chief as if he were still a part of Genoa City life. To make matters worse the dialog and the way the two were looking at each other was as if they were still in love. This was disrespectful to Paul considering Christine is his wife.

Anthony Morina the co-executive producer was fired by The Young and the Restless a few weeks back and now Josh Griffith is at the helm alone so some fans may wonder if the shout-out to Doug Davidson may indicate that Griffith is going to bring him back. Fans are saying that if CBS and Y&R are not going to rehire this beloved character they should stop reminding the viewers of how badly he was treated by talking about him as if he were still a member of the cast.