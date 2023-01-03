Prince Harry's transparency may cost him dearly

Prince Harry interview with Anderson Cooper Photo by 60 Minutes video screenshot

Prince Harry tries to set the record straight

Prince Harry has decided to give an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes that will air Sunday, December 8. On that same evening, an interview with the Duke of Sussex and Britain's ITV will also be presented. In a clip of where he talks to Cooper, the Prince says the royal motto of "Never complain never explain is only a motto because Buckingham palace complains by giving leaks to the media about Harry and Meghan Markle and plants stories about them in the news.

This might explain why there will be conflicting news articles within minutes of each other related to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry had already shared some of this in the Netflix docuseries but is now adding that he wants a family and not an institution. The Duke seems determined to tell the world his truth but it could cost him dearly. In the docuseries, Meghan said she told her husband that the royal family was never going to protect him. He is continuing the narrative that the royal family is making him and Meghan scapegoats to keep the press from printing stories about the rest of the family.

To some, the Prince is airing his dirty laundry disrespecting his family, and whining and complaining. He seems to want to set the record straight because he feels his own family is attacking him. If what Harry now says is accurate it indicates that while King Charles and Prince William seem to be remaining silent they are actually getting back at him through the press. Be sure to tune in to 60 Minutes on Sunday to catch the entire interview.