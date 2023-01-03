Prince Harry may be longing for something he can never achieve

Prince Harry Photo by 60 Minutes video screenshot

Prince Harry has a dream that may not be realized

Prince Harry's book Spare will be available in a few days and royal experts say it discusses the Duke of Sussex being in the shadow of Prince William and does not attack King Charles III. Harry's issue seems to be the fact that his brother has always been preparing to be king while he was left out so to speak. The British monarchy runs like a well-oiled machine and both King Charles and Prince William have something in common that Harry dies not.

As the current and future rulers, they must be "on" while Harry was free to just be himself. Meghan Markle said during the Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan that Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton were more or less in their professional mode even in private. AP is reporting that Prince Harry did an interview ahead of his book release with Britain's ITV channel that will air on Sunday, January 8 where he makes an interesting statement.

Duty calls for William and Charles

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back but not the institution but this may only be a pipe dream. The Duke of Sussex did not have to live his life preparing to one day rule the UK and he is now further down the line of succession than he was prior to Prince William having three children. Now that Charles is the king and William is next in line they have to abide by certain protocols.

These two may possibly spend the rest of their lives in monarchy mode and Harry may not ever get his father and brother back in the way he desires. This is not to say that there will never be reconciliation but only that duty calls for William Prince of Wales and King Charles III in a way it never has for Prince Harry. When they were children the Duke told his older sibling: 'You'll be king and I won't so I can do what I like." Perhaps this was the beginning of all the difficulties the brothers are having today.