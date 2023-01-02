Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary School

Lee exiting Brown Robinson Park Photo by Cheryl E Preston

Are the woods on Lick Run near 10th street filled with spirits?

Roanoke has a haunted history and many ghost stories from people who swear they are true but there are just as many skeptics. The tale I now share was told to me while I was sitting on a bench in Brown Robinson Park this afternoon. A young lady sat down beside me and asked if I could guess her age. I said 18 or 20 but she revealed that she was only 16 and gave her name but I will refer to her as Lee. As her younger brother played with my grandchildren she began to talk and I listened.

Lee told her story almost non-stop for about 30 minutes related to her supernatural encounters specifically those in the woods in the back of the park. Prior to the Brown Robinson Park being completed, in 2010 I had walked the Greenway from Liberty Road past Lincoln Terrace Elementary School to the Lancer Mart that used to be on 10th street. At times it did feel as if I should hurry and get out of the wooded area but my mind on these walks was on the possibility of every noise I heard being a wild animal and not on the spirit realm.

Last summer my oldest son walked through this section of the greenway and said he saw a thin coyote that was heading into the wooded area. For this reason, I only go to the park with the grand but no longer walk on the trail. Now Lee was telling me the woods were "really haunted." She said she had many encounters with beings she called fairies and that the woods in the back of the park was "infested with them," She says she has encountered the "fairies" many times and caught them on camera.

Greenway path to the woods. Photo by Cheryl E Preston

Are there unseen beings that only a few can detect?

Lee said her family members have been seeing spirits for several generations and said that the woods surrounding the Lick Run Greenway leaving the park and heading towards the school were filled with what she considers to be fairies. l thought of the folktale from Fairystone Park where the stones that are shaped like crosses are the tears of the fairies who cried after being told Christ had been crucified. I also recalled II Corinthians 11:14 And no marvel, for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

This scripture seemed to be confirmed on television programs like A Haunting and The Haunted in episodes where the same tale was told. People would say they thought they were dealing with the spirit of a child or a benevolent being who later transformed into a monstrous demon that frightened them. Lee said that fairies have always remained the same and did not change and continue to protect and be helpful.

Is Lee's story true or just another yarn? Are fairies real and are they protectors of humans or evil spirits pretending to be beings of light? The Bible does confirm there is an unseen world that is very real in II Kings chapter 6. Elisha the prophet prays for his servant's eyes to be opened and he sees hundreds of angels on a hillside that had been there all along but previously were invisible to him. Are people like Lee hallucinating or do they have a gift to see what others do not? Ponder this until the next Haunted Roanoke story.