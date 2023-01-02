The Young and the Restless and General Hospital celebrate significant milestones in 2023

Doris and Frank Hurley. William and Lee Phillip Bell Photo by Y&R and GH youtube screenshots

Celebrating the CBS and ABC Soaps

Two of the four remaining daytime drama shows will observe significant milestones in 2023. The Young and the Restless on CBS will turn 50 on March 26 and has been celebrating since September 30 of last year. General Hospital on ABC will have been on the air for six decades on April 1 but no plans for celebrating have been revealed at this time. The other two remaining daytime drama shows are Days of Our Lives which debuted on NBC in November 1965 and this past summer went to the Peacock streaming service and The Bold and the Beautiful which premiered in March 1987 and celebrated 35 years in 2021.

General Hospital was created by the late Frank and Doris Hurley who worked on the Western Have Gun Will Travel and the CBS soap Search For Tomorrow. The late William and Lee Phillip Bell were the creators of both CBS soaps and in 2020 LeBron James purchased their home for 39 million. The Bell's daughter Lauralee Bell portrays Christine Williams on The Young and the Restless and her brother Bradley Bell is the executive producer for The Bold and the Beautiful.

The theme songs

The theme song for The Young and the Restless is "Nadia's Theme" which was used by Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci and was in the 1971 film Bless the Beasts and the Children under the name Cotton's Dream. General Hospital's theme song has changed seven times over the years. The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth are variations of the same tune.

You can listen to them all by clicking on the link below. It's very nostalgic and brought tears to my eyes listening to the music and seeing the faces of cast members who are no longer with the show or who have passed away. Be on the lookout for spoilers and updates related to what Y&R and GH will be doing in 2023 to commemorate their milestones of 50 and 60 years on network television.