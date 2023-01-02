Mercury retrograde move over for Earth at Perihelion Day on January 4th

Perihelion Photo by BYD channel screenshot

Perihelion Day explanation and how to observe the date

Mercury retrograde happens when the planet appears to be orbiting backward and people say strange things happen to them on the earth. You may be familiar with this phenomenon which took place in September of last year and began again on December 29 2022 but have you heard of Earth at Perihelion? This is the scientific definition for the moment in time when our earth or other

constellations are the closest to the sun.

This observance takes place two weeks after the Winter Solstice, (December 21) and can fall on either January 3 or 4 each year. Earth at Perihelion is a normal occurrence that happens every year without anything significant being noted. In 2023 the date is January 4 and it's a day to celebrate, the Earth being at the point in its orbit where it is closest to the Sun. This will not be significant enough to affect the weather, so in the northern hemisphere of the earth, it remains winter and in the southern hemisphere it will still be summer. Things begin to reverse however after the Spring Equinox takes place.

The earth at it's closests to the sun Photo by BYD channel screenshot

In the year 1246, Perihelion Day was actually on the December Solstice, and "every 58 years since then, the date has changed by a day". In 1598 Johannes Kepler coins the terms ‘Perihelion’ and ‘Aphelion’ (when planets are the furthest from the sun). Earth at Perihelion Day is a date that people all over the world can enjoy, unlike birthdays or anniversaries that are specific to certain people and exclusive this day is very inclusive. Take a few moments on January 4 just to reflect upon the fact that you are the closest to the sun that you will be all year and process how you feel in that moment.