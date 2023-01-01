Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" may not bother King Charles III after all

King Charles may not care what is written in Spare Photo by Sky News Australia screenshot

Spare might not be a big deal to King Charles III

The Daily Beast is reporting that Prince Harry's book "Spare" is alleged to be hard on his brother Prince William but not on his father King Charles III. The memoir will be out in less than 10 days and the UK Sunday Times has an article titled "Harry's tell-all book won't spare William." Over the decades the Duke of Sussex has dropped hints that there was sibling rivalry between himself and his older sibling and he even told the world his true feelings for those who were paying attention.

One might think that William may have at least on one occasion of sparring with his younger brother emphasized the fact that he is going to be king and Harry is not. It actually was the opposite that was reported to have taken place according to the Mirror Uk. Prince Harry addressed Prince William by saying "You'll be king and I won't so I can do what I like'. This statement suggests that Harry was happy not to be bound by the royal protocol that would dictate his brother's life.

Harry made the bold statement when he was only six years old so his feelings of being the "Spare to the Heir" began early in his life and may explain why the Duke seemed so rebellious at an early age. Forbes is suggesting that King Charles III may not even care what is in Prince Harry's book because he is so busy along with Prince William working together to keep the monarchy going.