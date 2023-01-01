National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day is January 3

National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day Photo by Catherine's Plates screenshot

National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day is a sweet event

When I was a teen in the 1970s Queen Anne chocolate-covered cherries were a holiday staple in many homes and also an inexpensive gift to give at Christmas. This sweet treat was introduced in 1945 and continues to line store shelves from mid-November until the first week of January. In case you have some of these chocolate-covered cordials still lurking around your home January 3 has been designated as Chocolate Covered Cherry Day.

Cherries are considered one of the oldest cultivated crops in the world and are believed to have hailed from Turkey and early settlers in the New World were said to have smuggled them aboard the ships. Around 1775 these first Americans began soaking sweet cherries in a cherry brandy called kirsch and ate them during holidays while enjoying the intoxicating affects of the product.

The history of chocolate covered cherries and National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

The first packaged chocolate-covered cherries were introduced in New York by Cella Confections in 1929. The company was purchased by Tootsie Roll in 1985 but Cella's chocolate-covered cherries remain popular today. National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day is a relatively new concept and was created in 2021 so this will be the third year.

All you have to do to celebrate this auspicious occasion is to eat some delicious cherries that are covered in chocolate and spread the word so others may partake in this delicious first-of-the-year observation. I grew up in the cunty with a large cherry tree right next to my back door. All the neighborhood children climbed the tree and indulged in the fruit but I did not like the taste. In honor of National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day, I will improvise by drinking a glass of cherry juice and eating some dark chocolate