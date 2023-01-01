National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day is January 3

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYYx1_0k0TgDqK00
National Chocolate Covered Cherry DayPhoto byCatherine's Plates screenshot

National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day is a sweet event

When I was a teen in the 1970s Queen Anne chocolate-covered cherries were a holiday staple in many homes and also an inexpensive gift to give at Christmas. This sweet treat was introduced in 1945 and continues to line store shelves from mid-November until the first week of January. In case you have some of these chocolate-covered cordials still lurking around your home January 3 has been designated as Chocolate Covered Cherry Day.

Cherries are considered one of the oldest cultivated crops in the world and are believed to have hailed from Turkey and early settlers in the New World were said to have smuggled them aboard the ships. Around 1775 these first Americans began soaking sweet cherries in a cherry brandy called kirsch and ate them during holidays while enjoying the intoxicating affects of the product.

The history of chocolate covered cherries and National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

The first packaged chocolate-covered cherries were introduced in New York by Cella Confections in 1929. The company was purchased by Tootsie Roll in 1985 but Cella's chocolate-covered cherries remain popular today. National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day is a relatively new concept and was created in 2021 so this will be the third year.

All you have to do to celebrate this auspicious occasion is to eat some delicious cherries that are covered in chocolate and spread the word so others may partake in this delicious first-of-the-year observation. I grew up in the cunty with a large cherry tree right next to my back door. All the neighborhood children climbed the tree and indulged in the fruit but I did not like the taste. In honor of National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day, I will improvise by drinking a glass of cherry juice and eating some dark chocolate

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cordials# Queen Anne Cordials# National Chocolate Covered Che# chocolate covered cherries

Comments / 0

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
54239 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Heather confesses to Ryan that she is the hook

IS Heather really the hook killer?Photo byGH cast updates screenshot. General Hospital fans have been debating over whether or not Heather Webber (Allie Mills) is really the hook killer. It does not seem logical that she could escape custody so many times and also know the whereabouts of those close to Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). There is also the issueof where she has been hiding her clothing and the actual hook and where she got the poison. However this turns out in the long-run spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Heather swill confess to Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) in Thursday's episode that she is indeed the killer.

Read full story
1 comments

General Hospital fans love the way Ava exposed Nikolas

General Hospital fans had been waiting for the truth about Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and Esme Prince ( Avery Kristen Pohl) to come to light and the writers could not have penned it any better than what took place on Wednesday. Laura Collins (Genie Francis) could tell Ava Jerome (Maura West) was hiding something from her and she also picked up on the fact that something was not quite right with Spencer Cassadine (Nichola Chaves) and his father.

Read full story

Kanye "Ye" West is still considered missing and fans are cconcerned

Kanye West is allegedly missingPhoto byPiers Morgan Youtube screenshot. Kanye West AKA Ye has allegedly been missing since mid December after his former business manager Thomas St. John tried to have the entertainer served with papers related to a lawsuit. St. John claims Ye failed to pay him for an 18-month contracted assignment as his senior financial advisor. West was last seen on December 14 by a photographer who saw him attending a church service in Los Angeles according to the Daily Mail UK.

Read full story
4 comments

Kendrick Cross joins General Hospital as Detective Bennett

Kendrick Cross joins General HospitalPhoto byXO Nicole screenshot. There's a new Sherrif (of sorts) in Port Charles. Tuesday on General Hospital a new member of the PCPD showed up on the peer to question Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud ) about the hook killer. He gave his name as Detective Bennett and is portrayed by Kendrick Cross. The actor/directoris known for Ambitions (2019) Genius, Queen Sugar, and A Sisterly Christmas, in 2021, and Rap Sh*t, Stranger Things, Our Time, Terror Lake, and The Wonder Years in 2022.

Read full story
1 comments

Joss and Dex are they doomed from the start on General Hospital?

Tuesday on General Hospital Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) finally gave in to passion. After an entire year of emphasizing the fact that Joss and Cameron Webber were virgins and taking their time before making love, GH now has Joss as a hot tot to trot young woman who has been lusting after her stepfather's hired man. Joss and Cam had long talks and deep discussions about their spending their first night together but now Joss is moving on with Dex without giving it much thought.

Read full story
1 comments

Prince Harry's memoir Spare: All that is known at this point

Pre-orders arrive the same day the book is on shelves. Not everyone can wait to read Prince Harry's new book Spare and are eager for tidbits about the memoir prior to its January 10 release. According to Hello the tell-all is 416 pages and retails for $17.99 in the UK and $36.00 in the US but my youngest son pre-ordered it for me from Amazon as a Christmas gift and said it was only $25.00. ET reveals that pre-orders are scheduled to arrive in the mail on January 10.

Read full story
2 comments

Will Prince Harry's new allegations bring empathy or disdain from the public

The heir and the sparePhoto byYoutube News screenshot. To the outside world, it appears that the British royal family is quietly living their lives and ignoring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries and are unconcerned with the soon-to-be-released memoir "Spare." Harry however indicates that there is much going on in private that the world is not aware of and he feels duty-bound to share it. The Prince will have two interviews coming out on Sunday one with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes and the other with Britain's ITV where he further details how the British royals don't abide by the one rule they claim to enforce. The question is whether or not the public with be empathetic to the plight of the former full-time working royal or will this only bring additional disdain to the Prince.

Read full story
14 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis and Ashley continue to plot against Diane

Phyllis and AshleyPhoto byY&R screenshot Dailymotion. Wednesday on The Young and the Restless Phyllis Newman (Michelle Stafford) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) run into each other at the Glam Club and lament their common woes. They find they continue to have common ground in that the woman they hate is still in Genoa City and in their eyes, she is turning their family members against them. The duo is enraged that Diane seems to be winning the loved ones over and want to do something about it.

Read full story

Baby Boomer trivia: The Miner 49er on Scooby-Doo Where Are You

Scooby-Doo Where Are You aired on CBS for two seasons from 1969-1970 and was canceled because of declining ratings. A favorite episode of mine is the fourth from season one Mine Your Own Business where the Miner 49er is introduced. I have watched this episode hundreds of times over the decades but I still love when half of the gang exclaims "It's the miner and the others respond with "49er."

Read full story

Will Lauralee Bell return to The Young and the Restless fulltime?

Fans of The Young and the Restless were excited to see Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) reunited on screen. In the golden years of the CBS soap, they were a popular couple who broke up after Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) lied that Danny was the father of her unborn child. Over the years Phyllis tormented Christine and even ran her down with her vehicle and the disdain that "Cricket" has for "Red" was obvious while she and Danny were talking.

Read full story
1 comments

Is the Ouija board harmless or a portal to evil?

Ouija boards can be dangerousPhoto byHolly WardonUnsplash. Yesterday afternoon a teenager sat beside me on a park bench and began telling me about her encounters with the supernatural. There were plenty of empty benches she could have sat on but she chose to sit near me and I believe our encounter was meant to be. One of her stories involved a Ouija Board which some people say is harmless, and others believe anything that happens is the power of suggestion. There are also many testimonies that this board game summons demonic spirits and less to bad things taking place.

Read full story
3 comments

Joshua Benard who plays Adam on General Hospital is recovering from a fall that led to his back being broken.

Joshua Benard was injured while climbingPhoto byScreenshot Instagram video. Joshua James Benard who portrays Adam a college classmate of Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) on General Hospital is recovering from a broken back that was the result of a fall on December 30. Soaps in Depth is reporting that the young actor injured himself when he fell while climbing a rock wall without a shirt and was not wearing any safety gear. He admits on social media that he should have been harnessed.

Read full story

The Young and the Restless disrespects Doug Davidson on-air yet again

Mal Young's reign of terror led to Doug Davidson being fired. From 2018-2019) Mal Young was the head producer for The Young and the Restless and made a number of decisions that troubled long-time viewers. Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported that Young acknowledge he ruffled some feathers while working for Y&R and one decision he made that continues to anger some fans was to fire Doug Davidson (Paul Williams). At the time Davidson was the longest-serving cast member with 40 years on Y&R and was loved and respected by the fans. To add insult to injury Y&R began doing things that viewers considered disrespectful to the man who portrayed Paul for four decades.

Read full story
6 comments
Radford, VA

Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantom

Radford has many ghost tales as do most small towns in Virginia and some are connected to the University and nearby off-campus apartments. In the summer of 2008 my son was a senior at Radford University and had a spooky encounter one night. Although he had his own off-campus apartment he often returned home to Roanoke on weekends. When he did he usually went back to school in the early evening. On this particular Sunday, he did not prepare to leave until 11:30 pm. It was raining and I asked if he could go back in the morning and he said he might not get up in time to make his first class.

Read full story
4 comments

Prince Harry's transparency may cost him dearly

Prince Harry interview with Anderson CooperPhoto by60 Minutes video screenshot. Prince Harry has decided to give an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes that will air Sunday, December 8. On that same evening, an interview with the Duke of Sussex and Britain's ITV will also be presented. In a clip of where he talks to Cooper, the Prince says the royal motto of "Never complain never explain is only a motto because Buckingham palace complains by giving leaks to the media about Harry and Meghan Markle and plants stories about them in the news.

Read full story
7 comments

Prince Harry may be longing for something he can never achieve

Prince Harry's book Spare will be available in a few days and royal experts say it discusses the Duke of Sussex being in the shadow of Prince William and does not attack King Charles III. Harry's issue seems to be the fact that his brother has always been preparing to be king while he was left out so to speak. The British monarchy runs like a well-oiled machine and both King Charles and Prince William have something in common that Harry dies not.

Read full story
12 comments
Roanoke, VA

Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary School

Lee exiting Brown Robinson ParkPhoto byCheryl E Preston. Are the woods on Lick Run near 10th street filled with spirits?. Roanoke has a haunted history and many ghost stories from people who swear they are true but there are just as many skeptics. The tale I now share was told to me while I was sitting on a bench in Brown Robinson Park this afternoon. A young lady sat down beside me and asked if I could guess her age. I said 18 or 20 but she revealed that she was only 16 and gave her name but I will refer to her as Lee. As her younger brother played with my grandchildren she began to talk and I listened.

Read full story
4 comments
Roanoke, VA

Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperatures

Broken slide at Brown Robertson Park.Photo byCheryl E Preston. Brown Robertson Park takes a hit after below-freezing temperatures. Brown Robertson Park is just off 10th Street NW in Roanoke and is located in the area that once was Shadeland Ave and was filled with houses. The street became a casualty of the flood in the fall of 1985. and was a barren wasteland for 25 years. The creek in the back of the park that flows through the Greenway now has safeguards in place that are supposed to prevent another major flood from happening. No safeguards, however, could have prevented what recently took place because of Mother Nature.

Read full story
1 comments

Increasing hydration could be an important health change for the New Year

Drink more water this yearPhoto byBoliviaInteligenteonUnsplash. Make a New- year's resolution to remain hydrated. January is the time when many people make New Year's resolutions regarding eating healthy, exercising, and losing weight. Others are reflecting on what they can do to make the coming 12 months better. One resolution I have never heard anyone saying they vow to do in the first month of the year is to drink more water. Perhaps it's time to re-evaluate and make a "new"- year's resolution that will impact not only the next 365 days but the rest of your life. Culligan Water reports that increasing hydration will improve both mental and physical health and promotes the idea of drinking more H20 as a great way to begin a new year.

Read full story
1 comments
Pembroke, VA

Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmed

Mountain Lake LodgePhoto byMountain Lake screenshot. Freeze Your Glass off at the famous Mountain Lake Lodge. Portions of the hit film Dirty Dancing was filmed at the Mountain Lake Lodge located at 118 Hotel Circle in Pembroke Virginia. The cast and crew from the movie as well as registered guests resided at the lodge as long as filming was taking place. Beginning January 6 and continuing until February 24 you can visit the place where the magic was made and also take part in Freeze Your Glass Of Fridays from 5:30 pm until 9:00 pm. Admission for adults is $34.95 and for children, it's $17.48. You can enjoy a draft beer for $3.00 while listening to live music and eating from a themed all-you-can-eat buffet at the Harvest Restaurant.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy