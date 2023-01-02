Unique January 2 American celebrations

Celebrating the New Year Photo by Moritz Knöringer on Unsplash

Happy Mew Year

Christmas and the New Year are behind us and Epiphany (January 6) is still days away. If you are still in the festive mood there are unique observances that take place on January 2 that you can choose to celebrate. Happy Mew Year originated in 2016 and was created by Tom and Ruth Roy. This is the day you can show some extra love to your feline friends by giving extra attention a treat or some catnip. You might set out some food and water for the stray cats in your neighborhood or visit a shelter.

National Science Fiction and personal trainer day

This is the date to celebrate all things related to Science Fiction and a good time to find the nearest Comic Con coming your way in 2023. This would be the ideal time to binge-watch your favorite Sci-Fi movies and television shows or read sci-fi books or visit a comic store. This is also the date to appreciate a personal trainer in consideration of most people desiring to begin the New Year with a healthy new attitude.

National Cream Puff Day and National 55 MPH speed day

January 2 is National Cream Puff Day when you celebrate French pastries so go to your favorite shop and load up on the sweet treats you adore plain or with ice cream, whipped cream, or other delicious fillings. This is also the date to celebrate driving safely and acknowledge the national speed limit being 55 mph. These are but a few of the things you can do on January 2 to keep your celebratory attitude going strong.