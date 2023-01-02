January 6 observances to keep your mind away from the attack on the US Capital

January 6 Photo by PBS screenshot

A new way of perceiving January 6

The attack on the US capital on January 6, 2021, was a terrible thing to watch play out on our television screens, For some Americans, this is the event they will remember the date for but the good news is there are other notable occasions that took place on the day over the years that you might think more fondly upon.

Pepe Lepew debuted

Looney Tunes character Pepe Lepew debuted on January 6, 1945 in the film short Odor-Able Kitty.. Although the cancel culture wants to brand the lovable skunk as a sexual predator and a racist depiction of Hispanic Americans there are those within the Latino community who love him and see him as a hero.

Epiphany January 6 Photo by Europeana on Unsplash

Epiphany/Three Kings Day

Three Kings Day/Ephiphany is observed on January 6 to celebrate the Wisemen finding Jesus. Those who observe this date give gifts because the Magi brought Gold Frankincense and Myrrh to the Christ Child. This observance is based on Matthew chapter 2 in the Bible which says the Wisemen found a young child in a house and were not with the shepherds in Luke chapter 2 when they found a baby in a manger.

Armenian Christgmas and Dia de Los Reyes

On January 6 Armenian Christmas Christmas celebrates the divinity of Christ as the son of God rather than his birth as Epiphany does. There is fasting and feasting which includes nuts, rice, deserts, and candles. Day of Los Reyes (Día de Los Reyes) is a Catholic holiday and the day to honor the Wise Men on January 6 in nations like Mexico, Puerto Rico, Paraguay, Spain, Peru, and Argentina. This is also the date when the children of Uraguay receive their Christmas presents.

Christmas tree Photo by Cameron Stewart on Unsplash

National take down your tree day

January 6 is also National take down your Christmas tree day which is an incentive for those who have a difficult time putting away their Christmas decorations. Now on January 6 you can celebrate the Wisemen finding Jesus, take down your Christmas tree and enjoy Looney Tunes while celebrating Pepe Lepew.