How will General Hospital replace Britt and Epiphany?

Epiphany and Britt Photo by GH screenshot

Sonya Eddy and Kelly Thiebaud will be missed

Sonya Eddy portrayed head nurse Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital and Kelly Thiebaud played the co-chief of staff, Dr. Britt Westbourne. Thiebaud has left the ABC spa to return to her role as Eva Mendez on Station 19 and Eddy recently passed away due to an infection that could not be controlled. Both characters were beloved and added something special to GH and fans are now wondering if they will be replaced.

Dr. Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) made the decision for Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) to work with Britt so it's possible that she will now become the sole chief of staff. It really was unprofessional for Dr. Westbourne to just walk away from her job and General Hospital certainly had enough time to do something different. The New Year's Eve birthday bash was a great sendoff but professionally Britt left the hospital in a difficult situation.

Britt and Epiphany may not be replaced

Epiphany was not around much in recent months but she had decided to go to medical school so General Hospital would have eventually chosen a new head nurse at some point anyway. Right now the only viable candidate would be Nurse Elizabeth Baldwin ( Rebecca Herbst) but her life is so chaotic she might not be able to handle additional responsibility.

At some point, General Hospital will have to address Eddy's death and kill off her character unless the role is recast. There has been no mention of "the Britch" being recast so Dr. Westbourne is probably long gone. Be on the lookout for updates and breaking news related to the head nurse and chief of staff position.