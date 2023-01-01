The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for January 2-6

Bill and Sheila Photo by CBS soap dish screenshot

Sheila will not be stopped

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that next week will be filled with drama and intrigue for your favorite characters. it's been confirmed that Kimberlin Brown has signed a contract for another year on the CBS soap and on Monday her character Sheila Carter will be arrested. Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) will find that her past has come back to haunt her. Both women had a trying week with Steffy freaked out that her mother-in-law was alive and in her home and Sheila trying to remain free,

On Tuesday Steffy and John Finnegan (Tanner Novlin) will be concerned that they could be blackmailed while Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will be thrilled that Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was the person who turned Sheila in but things are not as they seem and Sheila and Bill have set a plan in motion. Will this lead to her giving him another chance or will she remain loyal to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor)?

Dollar Bill is confusing

On Wednesday Sheila will be stunned when she is paid a visit by her old friend Mike Guthrie (Ken Haynes) while Steffy will be confused by Dollar Bill because he is making conflicting statements regarding Sheila. Steffy will not be able to determine whose side her former father-in-law is really on and this will cause her problems.

On Thursday Bill takes note that Katie has complimented him for doing the right thing where Sheila is concerned and Ms. Carter will be busy taunting Li Finegan ( Naomi Matsuda) that she will soon be back in her son and grandson's lives again. On Friday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, an unexpected couple will kiss and Dollar Bill will ask some hard questions as he faces a very important decision. sure to tune in each day during January 2-6 to find out what happens next.