Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices

Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.

Some states have plans where they will not cut off service between November and March but Virginia is not one of them. If such a law were in place it would help local residents not have to fear being without water, heat, or electricity during the coldest months. Earlier in the year, there was a proposal that was not passed by our legislators. Now there are locals facing disconnection if thy cannot come up with the extra money.

There are agencies like the RAM House, the City of Roanoke, and the Salvation Army that assist with delinquent utility bills but they all have income limits. If your income is above the limit you will not qualify for assistance. Another option is for consumers to be on a budget plan where the utility company averages your bill for the previous 12 months and you pay that amount for the next 12 months. Both Appalachain Power and Roanoke Gas offer this as an option. Unfortunately, if your bill is already behind they want you to pay the past due before allowing you on the budget plan. If at the end of the period you have used less energy you will get a refund.

If, however, you have utilized more than what has been budgeted you will owe the company. Either way, the benefit is that you are paying the same amount each month and will be better able to plan your finances than you would with a sudden increase in your gas or electric bill. If your service is turned off a struggling family will not only have to pay the total amount due to the utility but there will possibly be disconnection fees, reconnection fees, and deposits required which will further deplete finances.

Our legislators should be on top of the bill that would prevent services from being interrupted because people can freeze to death. Although there is no record online many Roanokers recall during the 1980s a man and a woman froze to death in a home off 10th street Southwest because their electricity had been turned off. My grandma who did domestic work told me she recalls the woman riding the bus to Southwest and asking if she could wash people's windows for a living which indicated her poverty. She never would have died if a plan was in place to help the needy in the area. It never should have happened and should be prevented in the future.