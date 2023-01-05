The Menace of the Marsh, the invasive Nutria rats, are alleged to be long gone

Nutria rat Photo by Shawn Woods screenshot

The menace of the marsh is reportedly no more

If you live in the Chesapeake Bay area of Virginia you may be familiar with a critter called "the menace of the marsh." This beaver-like animal is actually a nutria rat AKA a river rat which can grow up to 20 pounds in weight. These aquatic adaptable mammals had become a nuisance and were bad for the echo system so a plan was put in place to eradicate them.

"The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up with several agencies — including the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources — along with 700 landowners and enlisted trained trappers and wildlife experts to catch and kill about 14,000 invasive nutria that had proliferated in the Delmarva area, a 170-mile stretch that crosses the three states"-Virginia, Maryland Delaware.

A hazardess species has been eradicated

The nutria rat is a hazard for the ecosystem because they eat the entirety of a plant,both root and stem unlike a muskratg that eats only the top.

"Without plant roots, the marsh eventually won’t have enough food and habitat for other animals, including birds such as egrets and herons, fish, oysters and crabs. Plus, plant roots help prevent erosion in a marsh and act as a barrier to keep storm surges from coming too far inland, wildlife biologists said. With a growing nutria population, plus sea-level rise, wetlands along the Delmarva were at increased risk."

After 30 million dollars being poured into the project and 7 years of trapping the giant swimming rodents they all have reportedly been removed from the affected areas.