Don Diamont's anniversary of being fired by The Young and the Restless

Brad Carlton and Ashley Abbott Photo by Michael Kiser screenshot

Don Diamont's 2008 New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are a time to reflect on the past and project into the future. On CBS daytime television the end of December and the beginning of January is an anniversary of sorts for a fan-favorite soap actor Don Diamont. In 1984 the actor began portraying Brad Carlton on The Young and the Restless after playing Carlo Forenza in that same year on Days of Our Lives. It was announced in December 2008 that Diamont was let go after close to 25 years on the CBS soap

Brad Carlton with Victoria Newman Photo by Michael Kiser screenshot

Brad Carlton was a budget casualty

Budget cuts were the reason given and Brad drowned in the very lake where his daughter Colleen Carlton (Tammin Sursok) would lose her life the following year in October 2009. Diamond's fans were distraught as the New Year came in wondering what his fate would be and no doubt the actor was reflecting on this matter as well On-screen the women in Brad's life gathered to remember him prior to his memorial service. In addition to his daughter were exes Tracy Abbott ) Beth Maitland), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

Brad Carlton and Tracy Abbott Photo by Michael Kiser screenshot

All is well that ends well with Dollar Bill Spencer

Don Diamont did not have to wait long for his next job as he did not remain unemployed but a few months. He was hired by sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful in March of 2009 as Dollar Bill Spencer Jr and continues in that role today.