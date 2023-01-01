The Young and the Restless fans are concerned about Greg Rikaart returning to Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark Photo by Days of Our Lives screenshot

Y&R fans wonder if and when Kevin will return

Greg Rikaart returned to Days of Our Lives as Leo Stark early in 2022 and his fans who watch The Young and the Restless are concerned that he may not be back as Kevin Fisher. Soap fans have been watching Wally Kurth portray Justin Kiriakis on DOOL as well as Ned Quartermaine on General Hospital for decades without missing a beat. What is different for Rikaart is that he was let go as Kevon in 2013 and has not really been a part of long-term storylines since he was rehired.

Kevin's wife Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) rarely mentions him and she is only shown as a listening ear for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). The couple's two children Bella and Miles who have not been shown in quite a while and fans wonder if the family will ever be back together in Genoa City. Rikaart says he is not going anywhere as Kevin but fans don't know if The Young and the Restless is simply not writing for him or if there is a conflict with his portrayal of Leo on Days of Our Lives?

When The Young and the Restless first axed Greg Rikaart the fans' outcry was heard so they brought him back. As Stark, the veteran actor had the privilege of sharing John Anniston's (Victor Kiriakis) final scenes on Days of Our Lives before he passed away. Be on the lookout for updates and breaking news related to Kevin Fisher and his portrayer's possible return.