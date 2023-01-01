The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sally and Chloe are surprised at the results of the pregnancy test

Sally gets her pregnancy results Photo by Celebrity Guardian screenshot

Sally takes pregnancy test

Next week on The Young and the Restless Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) convinces Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to take an at-home pregnancy test and while she is in the bathroom Nick Newman (Josh Morrow ) stops by. After he leaves the two women look at the test results and it's positive Sally is pregnant. She is stunned and Chloe tells her she must leave but to call if she needs anything. Sally throws the results in the trash can as she ponders her life.

Sally has had unprotected sex with both of the Newman brothers but spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry say she will believe Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is her baby daddy based on her fertile days. If The Young and the Restless maintains the stance they seem to have about real-life couples not getting together onscreen then perhaps the baby will belong to Nick or he might tell Sally he will help her raise the child and leave Adam out of things.

Chloe will support Sally Photo by Celebrity Guardian screenshot

Brytny Sarpy (Elena Dawson) and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) began dating and their characters broke up. The same thing happened with Sharon Case (Sharn Rosales) and Grossman so it will be interesting to see what happens to Adam and Sally now that Hope and Grossman are an item. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is determined to keep Sally away from his sons and he desires to run her out of town.

Could Victor soften a bit when he finds out a new heir to the Newman empire is on the way or would he plot to take the baby and kick Sally to the curb? Some fans of The Young and the Restless believe if the baby belongs to Nick then Sally might pass it off as Adam's and others believe the opposite scenario will take place with Sally saying Adam's child belongs to Nick. Celebrity Guardian Spoilers indicates Sally will have a DNA test done to confirm her baby daddy so stay tuned.