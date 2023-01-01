General Hospital fans desire to know where Monica Quartermaine is and what happened to Leslie Charleson?

Monica Quartermaine Photo by GH screenshot

Monica Quartermaine where for art thou?

As we enter 2023 it has been close to a year since soap vet Leslie Charleson has been seen on General Hospital. Her popular character Monica Quartermaine was recast with Holly Kaplan for a few episodes and never more was shown. Soaps in-Depth reported last summer that Charleson was placed on recurring status but she did not show up in Port Charles again and was only briefly mentioned.

Charleson was seen in March on an episode of the podcast State of Mind with her castmate Maurice Benard and she seemed in good spirits and appeared to be healthy. In August she celebrated a milestone which was her 45th anniversary on General Hospital and nothing was said or done by ABC brass to commemorate the occasion. The National Enquirer reported that the actress was going to retire on her 45th anniversary in August to spend time with family but this was never confirmed.

Why would the retirement of one of the longest-serving soap vets be kept quiet and why was Kaplan not given the role considering she did a good job and Monica is important to the storyline? For the past few years, Jane Elliot (Tracy Quartermaine) has returned home for the holidays but thus far this season neither she nor her sister-in-law were on screen. General Hospital fans desire closure where Leslie Charleson is concerned and answers related to her beloved character Monica Quartermaine. Come on Frank Valentini and give the loyal supporters of the series what they desire.