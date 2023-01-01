General Hospital will not air on Monday but the drama heats up in Port Charles on Tuesday

Britt's birthday bash Photo by GH screenshot

No GH on Monday but Tuesday the games begin again

Soaps in Depth is reporting that ABC will not air an episode of General Hospital on Monday, January 2 because of a football game but on Tuesday Port Charles will be filled with action. General Hospital Blog reveals that Kelly Thiebaud headed to London after her final scenes on GH and her character Britt Westbourne walked out on her own birthday party Friday. What is not known is whether or not this is the last time we see the character. Britt could ride off into the sunset to parts unknown, be kidnapped or hooked by the killer.

Dr. Westbourne's exit will not indicate the end of the drama because the hook killer is on board the Haunted Star and was about to strike Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) at the end of Friday's episode. The fans believe that Joss most likely will not be killed and perhaps Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) will show up as her night in shining armor or someone else will save her. General Hospital viewers also know the killer will strike again but don't know if Josslyn is the one who will be attacked or if that person dies.

A pregnant Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) has dived backward over the parapet at Wyndemere but GH fans feel certain both she and her baby will survive. Back on the Haunted Star, there is tension between Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) while Liesl Obrecht is distraught about her daughter's medical condition. Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) and Trina Robinson ( Tabyana Ali) are trying to lure the hook killer out while denying the feelings they have for one another. Be sure to tune in to find out what happens next on General Hospital.