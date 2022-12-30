Local Republican pushed dropping the entire 2.5% state food tax while the Democrats were against it

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aja8F_0jydPwkA00
Reduced Virginia sales tax will save moneyPhoto byViki MohamadonUnsplash

Political stereotypes are often proven wrong

For all of my 63 years of life, I have listened to conflicting stereotypes related to Democrats and Republicans in the Roanoke Valley, the state of Virginia, and the nation. I heard that the Dems were on the side of the poor and black folk but my grandma said Lincoln was with the GOP and he freed the slaves. It has been said the Elephant team supported the wealthy while the Donkeys had mercy on the least of these. In truth, our representatives make individual decisions as was just revealed with the cancellation of a portion of the Virginia sales tax on groceries and certain personal care items. You can click on the link to find out what items qualify and which are excluded.

Republican Governor Glenn Younkin has announced that on January 1, 2023, 1.5% of the state sales tax on grocery and personal care items, will be no more which is a fulfillment of sorts of one of his campaign promises. Roanoke Valley citizens may be surprised at who was against this and who supported it. Virginia Republicans had tried to pass repealing the sales tax but Democrats were against it which does not play into the stereotypes that have been passed down over the years regarding the political parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yxvny_0jydPwkA00
Virginia sales tax on groceries has been decreasedPhoto byFranki ChamakionUnsplash

During the 2022 legislative session, it was the Republican-controlled House of Delegates who voted to wipe out the entire 2.5% tax on food and personal hygiene products but the Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate approved only a partial cut of the tax, voting to remove the 1.5% that goes to the state but keep the 1% that has been earmarked for local governments.

In the Roanoke Valley, it was Del. Joe McNamara (R-Salem, Roanoke Co.) who had been trying unsuccessfully for years to remove the tax, and Senator John Edwards (D-Roanoke) who was against it. Virginians are expected to save a little over $1.00 for every $100.00 they spend on qualifying items. Someone spending $200.00 weekly on groceries and personal care items could save as much as $100.00 in a year which over time can really add up.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Virginia Sales tax# Roanoke Valley# Governor Glen Younkin# Senator John Edwards

Comments / 40

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
54405 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Radford, VA

Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantom

Radford has many ghost tales as do most small towns in Virginia and some are connected to the University and nearby off-campus apartments. In the summer of 2008 my son was a senior at Radford University and had a spooky encounter one night. Although he had his own off-campus apartment he often returned home to Roanoke on weekends. When he did he usually went back to school in the early evening. On this particular Sunday, he did not prepare to leave until 11:30 pm. It was raining and I asked if he could go back in the morning and he said he might not get up in time to make his first class.

Read full story
1 comments

Prince Harry's transparency may cost him dearly

Prince Harry interview with Anderson CooperPhoto by60 Minutes video screenshot. Prince Harry has decided to give an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes that will air Sunday, December 8. On that same evening, an interview with the Duke of Sussex and Britain's ITV will also be presented. In a clip of where he talks to Cooper, the Prince says the royal motto of "Never complain never explain is only a motto because Buckingham palace complains by giving leaks to the media about Harry and Meghan Markle and plants stories about them in the news.

Read full story
6 comments

Prince Harry may be longing for something he can never achieve

Prince Harry's book Spare will be available in a few days and royal experts say it discusses the Duke of Sussex being in the shadow of Prince William and does not attack King Charles III. Harry's issue seems to be the fact that his brother has always been preparing to be king while he was left out so to speak. The British monarchy runs like a well-oiled machine and both King Charles and Prince William have something in common that Harry dies not.

Read full story
6 comments
Roanoke, VA

Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary School

Lee exiting Brown Robinson ParkPhoto byCheryl E Preston. Are the woods on Lick Run near 10th street filled with spirits?. Roanoke has a haunted history and many ghost stories from people who swear they are true but there are just as many skeptics. The tale I now share was told to me while I was sitting on a bench in Brown Robinson Park this afternoon. A young lady sat down beside me and asked if I could guess her age. I said 18 or 20 but she revealed that she was only 16 and gave her name but I will refer to her as Lee. As her younger brother played with my grandchildren she began to talk and I listened.

Read full story
2 comments
Roanoke, VA

Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperatures

Broken slide at Brown Robertson Park.Photo byCheryl E Preston. Brown Robertson Park takes a hit after below-freezing temperatures. Brown Robertson Park is just off 10th Street NW in Roanoke and is located in the area that once was Shadeland Ave and was filled with houses. The street became a casualty of the flood in the fall of 1985. and was a barren wasteland for 25 years. The creek in the back of the park that flows through the Greenway now has safeguards in place that are supposed to prevent another major flood from happening. No safeguards, however, could have prevented what recently took place because of Mother Nature.

Read full story

Increasing hydration could be an important health change for the New Year

Drink more water this yearPhoto byBoliviaInteligenteonUnsplash. Make a New- year's resolution to remain hydrated. January is the time when many people make New Year's resolutions regarding eating healthy, exercising, and losing weight. Others are reflecting on what they can do to make the coming 12 months better. One resolution I have never heard anyone saying they vow to do in the first month of the year is to drink more water. Perhaps it's time to re-evaluate and make a "new"- year's resolution that will impact not only the next 365 days but the rest of your life. Culligan Water reports that increasing hydration will improve both mental and physical health and promotes the idea of drinking more H20 as a great way to begin a new year.

Read full story
1 comments
Pembroke, VA

Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmed

Mountain Lake LodgePhoto byMountain Lake screenshot. Freeze Your Glass off at the famous Mountain Lake Lodge. Portions of the hit film Dirty Dancing was filmed at the Mountain Lake Lodge located at 118 Hotel Circle in Pembroke Virginia. The cast and crew from the movie as well as registered guests resided at the lodge as long as filming was taking place. Beginning January 6 and continuing until February 24 you can visit the place where the magic was made and also take part in Freeze Your Glass Of Fridays from 5:30 pm until 9:00 pm. Admission for adults is $34.95 and for children, it's $17.48. You can enjoy a draft beer for $3.00 while listening to live music and eating from a themed all-you-can-eat buffet at the Harvest Restaurant.

Read full story

The Young and the Restless and General Hospital celebrate significant milestones in 2023

Doris and Frank Hurley. William and Lee Phillip BellPhoto byY&R and GH youtube screenshots. Two of the four remaining daytime drama shows will observe significant milestones in 2023. The Young and the Restless on CBS will turn 50 on March 26 and has been celebrating since September 30 of last year. General Hospital on ABC will have been on the air for six decades on April 1 but no plans for celebrating have been revealed at this time. The other two remaining daytime drama shows are Days of Our Lives which debuted on NBC in November 1965 and this past summer went to the Peacock streaming service and The Bold and the Beautiful which premiered in March 1987 and celebrated 35 years in 2021.

Read full story

Mercury retrograde move over for Earth at Perihelion Day on January 4th

Perihelion Day explanation and how to observe the date. Mercury retrograde happens when the planet appears to be orbiting backward and people say strange things happen to them on the earth. You may be familiar with this phenomenon which took place in September of last year and began again on December 29 2022 but have you heard of Earth at Perihelion? This is the scientific definition for the moment in time when our earth or other.

Read full story

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" may not bother King Charles III after all

King Charles may not care what is written in SparePhoto bySky News Australia screenshot. The Daily Beast is reporting that Prince Harry's book "Spare" is alleged to be hard on his brother Prince William but not on his father King Charles III. The memoir will be out in less than 10 days and the UK Sunday Times has an article titled "Harry's tell-all book won't spare William." Over the decades the Duke of Sussex has dropped hints that there was sibling rivalry between himself and his older sibling and he even told the world his true feelings for those who were paying attention.

Read full story
13 comments

National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day is January 3

National Chocolate Covered Cherry DayPhoto byCatherine's Plates screenshot. National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day is a sweet event. When I was a teen in the 1970s Queen Anne chocolate-covered cherrieswere a holiday staple in many homes and also an inexpensive gift to give at Christmas. This sweet treat was introduced in 1945 and continues to line store shelves from mid-November until the first week of January. In case you have some of these chocolate-covered cordials still lurking around your home January 3 has been designated as Chocolate Covered Cherry Day.

Read full story

General Hospital fans desire closure on several long-running storylines

General Hospital viewers are not pleased that several storylines were not concluded in 2022 and have carried over into the New Year. Each time it looked as though a conclusion was near the script was flipped and nothing was accomplished. Fans are insisting on social media that there are four specific situations that need to be resolved early in 2023.

Read full story
3 comments

Unique January 2 American celebrations

Celebrating the New YearPhoto byMoritz KnöringeronUnsplash. Christmas and the New Year are behind us and Epiphany (January 6) is still days away. If you are still in the festive mood there are unique observances that take place on January 2 that you can choose to celebrate. Happy Mew Year originated in 2016 and was created by Tom and Ruth Roy. This is the day you can show some extra love to your feline friends by giving extra attention a treat or some catnip. You might set out some food and water for the stray cats in your neighborhood or visit a shelter.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the week

Never on Sunday has continued for close to 130 years. The Rose Bowl Parade is an annual event on Jaurary 1 and today brought to mind the 1980s when Cherelle had a hit with the song Saturday Love which featured Alexander Oneal.. One line in the chorus was "Never on Sunday" which I thought about as I read that the Rose Bowl Parade will be on Monday, January 2 in 2023. I had never paid attention before but this annual New Year's Day tradition has never been held on the first day of the week and the reason why is quite interesting.

Read full story
1 comments

January 6 observances to keep your mind away from the attack on the US Capital

The attack on the US capital on January 6, 2021, was a terrible thing to watch play out on our television screens, For some Americans, this is the event they will remember the date for but the good news is there are other notable occasions that took place on the day over the years that you might think more fondly upon.

Read full story
4 comments

How will General Hospital replace Britt and Epiphany?

Sonya Eddy portrayed head nurse Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital and Kelly Thiebaud played the co-chief of staff, Dr. Britt Westbourne. Thiebaud has left the ABC spa to return to her role as Eva Mendez on Station 19 and Eddy recently passed away due to an infection that could not be controlled. Both characters were beloved and added something special to GH and fans are now wondering if they will be replaced.

Read full story
1 comments

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for January 2-6

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that next week will be filled with drama and intrigue for your favorite characters. it's been confirmed that Kimberlin Brown has signed a contract for another year on the CBS soap and on Monday her character Sheila Carter will be arrested. Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) will find that her past has come back to haunt her. Both women had a trying week with Steffy freaked out that her mother-in-law was alive and in her home and Sheila trying to remain free,

Read full story
16 comments
Roanoke, VA

Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices

Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.

Read full story
24 comments
Virginia State

The Menace of the Marsh the invasive Nutria rats are alleged to be long gone

If you live in the Chesapeake Bay area of Virginia you may be familiar with a critter called "the menace of the marsh." This beaver-like animal is actually a nutria rat AKA a river rat which can grow up to 20 pounds in weight. These aquatic adaptable mammals had become a nuisance and were bad for the echo system so a plan was put in place to eradicate them.

Read full story
25 comments

Don Diamont's anniversary of being fired by The Young and the Restless

Brad Carlton and Ashley AbbottPhoto byMichael Kiser screenshot. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are a time to reflect on the past and project into the future. On CBS daytime television the end of December and the beginning of January is an anniversary of sorts for a fan-favorite soap actor Don Diamont. In 1984 the actor began portraying Brad Carlton on The Young and the Restless after playing Carlo Forenza in that same year on Days of Our Lives. It was announced in December 2008 that Diamont was let go after close to 25 years on the CBS soap.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy