Local Republican pushed dropping the entire 2.5% state food tax while the Democrats were against it

Reduced Virginia sales tax will save money Photo by Viki Mohamad on Unsplash

Political stereotypes are often proven wrong

For all of my 63 years of life, I have listened to conflicting stereotypes related to Democrats and Republicans in the Roanoke Valley, the state of Virginia, and the nation. I heard that the Dems were on the side of the poor and black folk but my grandma said Lincoln was with the GOP and he freed the slaves. It has been said the Elephant team supported the wealthy while the Donkeys had mercy on the least of these. In truth, our representatives make individual decisions as was just revealed with the cancellation of a portion of the Virginia sales tax on groceries and certain personal care items. You can click on the link to find out what items qualify and which are excluded.

Republican Governor Glenn Younkin has announced that on January 1, 2023, 1.5% of the state sales tax on grocery and personal care items, will be no more which is a fulfillment of sorts of one of his campaign promises. Roanoke Valley citizens may be surprised at who was against this and who supported it. Virginia Republicans had tried to pass repealing the sales tax but Democrats were against it which does not play into the stereotypes that have been passed down over the years regarding the political parties.

Virginia sales tax on groceries has been decreased Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash

During the 2022 legislative session, it was the Republican-controlled House of Delegates who voted to wipe out the entire 2.5% tax on food and personal hygiene products but the Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate approved only a partial cut of the tax, voting to remove the 1.5% that goes to the state but keep the 1% that has been earmarked for local governments.

In the Roanoke Valley, it was Del. Joe McNamara (R-Salem, Roanoke Co.) who had been trying unsuccessfully for years to remove the tax, and Senator John Edwards (D-Roanoke) who was against it. Virginians are expected to save a little over $1.00 for every $100.00 they spend on qualifying items. Someone spending $200.00 weekly on groceries and personal care items could save as much as $100.00 in a year which over time can really add up.