Can Wendy Williams really make more money with a podcast than she did as a talk show host?

Wendy Williams is on her way back

In June talk show host Wendy Williams told TMZ she was going to make more money from her new podcast The Wendy Williams Experience than she made from her television show Wendy. In October, however, the talk show host checked herself into a Wellness Center but has now been released and there initially was concern about her health because she seemed to have lost weight. Williams now appears eager to promote her new venture.

Black Enterprise is reporting that Williams is busy hawking her wares for the podcast and asking fans to purchase shirts, caps, and hoodies that have many of Wendy's famous slogans in them like "Excuse Me" and "How you doing" She also continues to say that she will now make more money than she earned as a talk show host for 14 years from June 2008 until July 2022. Wendy did not disclose why she believes there is an increased earning potential for the new brand and Podcast earnings can vary based on the method of obtaining income.

There may be some obstacles along the way

Williams manager Will Selby has claimed that big-name guests including someone from Donald Trump's family have already been lined up but whether or not The Wendy Williams Experience will be successful and profitable will depend on a variety of factors. Wendy will be starting over from scratch so to speak in a completely different venue the first question is whether or not she can adapt to the format.

Will the talk show queen be able to regain her fanbase as well as add new followers and does she have the ability to maintain her health and not end up in another wellness facility? As far as making more money than she did as a daytime host time will tell.