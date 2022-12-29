General Hospital viewers believe there is a cover-up related to Marcus Coloma being let go

Marcus Coloma Photo by Chat with Matt screenshot

What really happened to Marcus Coloma?

General Hospital viewers are expressing skepticism regarding a statement alleging the real reason why Marcus Colma is no longer a member of the cast of the ABC soap. There are still questions about what happened to the popular actor who had the role of Nikolas Cassadine for three years. Last week soap fans were stunned to hear that Coloma had been fired from his role and immediately began discussing that more is going on than what is being said.

At the time it was stated that the actor was upset at being let go and refused to film his final scenes as the Cassadine Prince. Coloma later thanked his fans via social media and said he had an incredible run on GH but did not give any specifics on what actually led him to be terminated. Now, Deadline has just released an official statement from Coloma's representatives that gives a different narrative and is supposed to be the official reason why he is no longer in the role of the Cassadine Prince.

“Marcus has wrapped his three-year contract with GH and has thoroughly enjoyed working on the show with such a talented group of actors, writers, producers, and directors,” “Unfortunately, due to health issues with his recent COVID exposure, the network graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year.”

Will Nikolas be recast or killed off?

In his address to his fans, Coloma did not mention that his contract was up so it appears that ABC decided not to renew which still essentially indicates the actor was fired but no reason why has come forth. General Hospital fans are left wondering what really took place and whether or not Nikolas will be recast or become a victim of the Hook killer. Can the statement from Coloma's rep be trusted or was it simply an attempt to clean up the mess?