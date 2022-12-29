The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a decision and asks Billy to abide by it

Billy and Lily Photo by Y&R screenshot

Lily has made up her mind

Thursday on The Young and the Restless Lily Winters ) Christel Khalil) comes to a decision about her relationship with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) but he is not on board. The two are standing outside in the park the freezing cold weather and Lily is completely honest, She tells Billy that Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) is not the problem although he insists she is. Lily adds that the issues in their relationship began long before Billy became obsessed with Chelsea.

Lily points out that Billy has spent every single day for the past week with Ms. Lawson and says the two of them no longer have anything in common. She tells him what many Y&R viewers already realized which is that work was the only true connection. Once he resigned from Chancellor-winters there really was not anything to hold them together. Both of them look pained and it is clear they truly love one another. Lily proclaims “We are two different people with two different goals,” and says they need some time apart.

Although she does not officially break up with him The Young and the Restless viewers can feel this is the end. Billy leaves and goes straight to Chelsea who can tell something is wrong but when he exits her apartment Billy has not revealed any details to her. MeanwhileLily is alone in the park when she receives a text from Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziatti) wishing her a Happy New Year but she does not respond. Spoilers are projecting that Daniel and Lily will reconnect and that Chelsea and Billy will do the same.