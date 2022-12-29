Kate Middleton is handling additional royal duties with grace

Princess Kate Middleton is setting a good example

Princess Kate Middleton Photo by Today screenshot

Kate Middleton and Prince William are the only working royals under the age of 50 and they have taken on additional duties since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK. According to the Hindustan Times it is Princess Kate who will bear the brunt of extra work because Harry and Meghan walked away from their assignments to live in the US. Royal insiders say that Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Prince Harry would walk away because they once were so close but in the Netflix docuseries the Duke and Duchess fo Sussex explained why they felt they had to step down as full-time royals.

King Charles has been busy delegating new royal duties as well as stripping them considering Prince Andrew has allegedly been banished from Buckingham Palace. Andrew did, however, join the royal family at church on Christmas Day. Charles III recently gave Princess Kate the position of Colonel of the Irish Guard which used to belong to her husband Prince William. Kate appears to be hard-working and loyal to the monarchy and her father-in-law is rewarding her but if the rumors are true Kate feels it's a bit much.

Prince William has been in training all of his life to be King and Kate has only been preparing for a decade to one day be Queen. There are never any rumors that she complains about the paparazzi as did her late mother-in-law Princess Diana or her sister-in-law Meghan Markle. To all outside appearances, Kate seems to be flowing as she prepares to one day be the Queen, If the additional duties are too much for her she is not letting on. One royal expert said that sh is becoming quite confident and now allowing anything to stand in her way.