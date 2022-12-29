General Hospital projection: Spencer and Trina are only fooling themselves

Trina and Spencer plot Photo by GH screenshot

Trina and Spencer are in denial

Wednesday on General Hospital the plan between Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) became a little clearer to the viewing audience. The duo are pretending to be a couple so they can lure Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) into a trap because they wrongly believe she is the hook killer. Sprina has already been seen in a photo with Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Heather Webber (Alley Mills) seemed intrigued by the image.

On Wednesday the duo said they were going to attend the birthday party of Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) on the Haunted Star in the hopes of causing the hook killer to show up. Trina has told Ava Cassadine (Maura West), Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), and Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) that she knows what she is doing and she believes she is only allowing Spencer to help her catch Rory's killer. A lot will be going on in Port Charles so viewers will have several storylines converging as the New Year approaches.

Spencer and Trina are playing with fire

Trina is in love with Spencer but cannot bring herself to admit it so she really thinks that once they catch the hook killer she will cut him loose. Spencer has resigned himself to believing that he is not worthy of Trina's love and is only trying to help her heal. General Hospital viewers, however, can see the way the two look at each other and it's only a matter of time before they give in to desire. Once the killer is brought to justice Sprina may find they cannot stay away from one another.

Trina will really need to lean on Spencer when she finds out she is the biological daughter of Curtis and not Taggert.Be sure to stay tuned to General Hospital to find out what happens on New Year's Eve on the Haunted Star because spoilers say the hook will strike again.

