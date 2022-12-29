The Bold and the Beautiful just blindsided viewers with Bill and Sheila and Brooke and Taylor

Bill and Sheila have stunned B&B viewers

The Bold and the Beautiful caught viewers off guard on Wednesday and blindsided fans with two situations that spoilers did not see coming. Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) showed up at the home of John Finnegan (Tanner Novlin) and Steffy Finnegan (Jacie Wood) announcing they should not call the police on Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Steffy was horrified as Bill tried to talk her and her husband into forgiving Sheila.

Taylor becoming more than friends? Photo by B&B screenshot

Bill and Sheila seem like a nighmare

There has never been any indication in the storyline that Bill and Sheila were aligned and as Soaps.com put it B&B fans' jaws were dropping. It was absolutely unbelievable to watch Bill plead Sheila's case to Steffy and Finn and seemed to come out of nowhere. Those who watch The Bold and the Beautiful know that Sheila has been spending her time with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) who she seemed to be obsessed with. Viewrs have been wanting to see Dollar Bill on screen but not like this.

Are Brooke and Taylor becoming more than friends?

Those who watch The Bold and the Beautiful know that the dialog between characters has been pretty mushy for quite some time. Those living in the LA fashion world have been telling one another how awesome, stupendous, and wonderful they are to the point that some fans have complained of overkill. For this reason, when Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) began complementing each other after making their pact it seemed normal until today.

As the duo was embracing Taylor and Brooke each said it felt good to be in each other's arms. This sounded like more than friendships some B&B fans are wondering if the two women are going to be a couple or if this was a one-time thing. Saying you feel good in someone's arms is usually spoken when romance is involved but Brad Bell might only be teasing the viewing audience. At any rate, The Bold and the Beautiful fans are waking from the stupor that the predictability of storylines has placed them in. Stay tuned to find out what will happen next with Sheila and Bill as well as Taylor and Brooke.