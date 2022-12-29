Delicious Tomato Bisque French Onion Soup may offer immunity protection

French onion tomato bisque soup Photo by KC Quaretti screenshot

Do onions and tomatoes offer health benefits?

Growing up in Botetourt County Virginia I watched my grandmother eat onion sandwiches and sip on onion soup when she had cold symptoms and she was never sick for long. My mother-in-law in later years said that putting an onion inside of a sock would pull fever and gerns out of a body. I recently heard a pastor tell a congregation about the onion in the sock remedy but I never tried it. I knew, however, that onions are loaded with nutrients as well as purported health benefits which you can read by clicking this link.

On my next trip to the grocery store, I purchased a can of Campbell's French Onion Soup and a can of Campbell's Tomato Bisque soup which has bits of the whole tomato in it. I have found that tomato soup which is also full of nutrients helps me feel better whenever I get cold symptoms or simply feel sluggish. When I got home I mixed the two soups and found the combination to my liking. Homemade soup with all-natural ingredients and low sodium is the preferable choice but sometimes when I am in a hurry a can of Campbell's soup suits me just fine.

Tomatoes and onions make a great soup Photo by Marathi Rasoi

A healthy delicious meal

The two cans of condensed soup when with two cans of water added gave me five servings of veggies and a delicious meal at about 90 calories per serving. The bits of tomato and the diced onion tasted really good compared to just plain soup. All three of my children and my 3 grandchildren had been under the weather off and on since the beginning of December. Thankfully it was cold symptoms and none of them tested positive for Covid. Whether you are healthy, dealing with a cold, the flu, allergies or the coronavirus a hot bowl of soup is always a good choice.

I was unaffected until Christmas Eve but I was feeling better three days later.I cannot say with certainty that the combination of Tomato Busque and French Onion soup (along with other healthy habits) played any part in my rapid recovery although I believe it did. One thing that is certain is that increasing the number of vegetables we eat is always in order. If you would like to make your own version of tomato and french onion soup you can click on this link and also this link for ideas. Studies indicate that tomatoes and onions offer immunity protection so eating them together is a great boost to the immune system.