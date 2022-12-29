The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill goes to the dark side and Thomas is redeemed

Dollar Bill Spencer Photo by Reality Show update screenshot

Dollar Bill assists Shelia

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been troubled over the direction of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and wondering if there is any way this character can be redeemed. B&B viewers have also been dismayed at the lack of screen time for Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that the two men will both be front and center but for very different reasons.

Earlier spoilers teased that Bill would go to the dark side and on Tuesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful it was evident that he had. He showed up at the home of Steffy Finnegan (Jackie Wood) and John Finnegan (Tanner Novlin) who had just been frightened out of their wits by the arrival of Shelia Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Dollar Bill stood in the doorway with a menacing look as his sword necklace glowed as lightning flashed and wind and rain were outside behind him.

Thomas could save the day

it's not clear how or why Shelia contacted Dollar Bill or what possessed him to help a fugitive from justice but he will threaten to turn Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen ) in for shooting him in the back if Finn and Steffy don't allow the crazy one to leave their home. By the time you read this Wednesday's episode may have brought forth some clues about both Bill and Thomas.

Spoilers tease that Thomas will do something that will put him back in everyone's good graces so perhaps he might intervene and apprehend Shelia or stop Bill. He could even be reinstated at Forrester Creations so be sure to tune in to find out what happens next on The Bold and the Beautiful.