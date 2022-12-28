Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing tradition

New Years Eve bells toll in Fincastle Photo by David Shelton screenshot

Fincastle continues with New Year's bell-ringing tradition

The Town of Fincastle will continue a tradition that is 150 years old on New Years' Eve by the ringing of the Bells at the Courthouse located at 3 W. Main St. Each year local churches ring their bells in succession, followed by Taps and the ringing of the Courthouse bells. The exact origin of this annual tradition is not known but it has grown in popularity over the years. The privilege of ringing the bells has been handed down through members of local families including "Bolton, Breckenridge, Campbell, Holt, Kessler McDowell, Peck, Simmons and Waid.

The tolling begins at 11:45 pm ( fifteen minutes before midnight)when the bell in the Court House is struck. From that point at twelve-second intervals, church bells in the area begin to ring in a clockwise order all through the town. "Presbyterian, Baptist, Methodist, and Episcopal" and it continues until the Court House bell strikes twelve. Taps are played out of respect for the dying year and the words to the melody are most fitting.

"Day is done Gone the sun,

From the lake, From the hill,

From the sky.

All is well, Safely rest,

God is nigh"

A fond New Year's tradition

Once Taps is over the bell-ringers in the Fincastle Court House strike the digits of the New Year which this year will be 2-0-2-3 This is followed by three shotgun blasts indicating that it is time for the bells to welcome the New Year by ringing for another ten minutes. The Courthouse burned on December 6, 1970, but the tradition of ringing the bells continued with a makeshift belfry until the new Courthouse was completed in 1974.

There are stories of people who live outside the area but call home and ask to hear the New Year's bells ringing through the telephone and there are even recordings of the bells ringing. There are also people who travel back to Fincastle on New Year just to hear the bells toll. You can watch the tolling of the bells by clicking on this link.