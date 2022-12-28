General Hospital fans want Carly to tell the truth to Drew and Willow

Carly continues to lie Photo by GH spoilers screenshot

GH fans want Carly exposed and the truth revealed

General Hospital fans continue to be frustrated over the behavior of Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) who has decided to pull out all the stops to keep Willow Tait (Kathlene MacMullen) from finding out Nina Reeves (Cynthia Satros)is her birth mother. Viewers wonder how long this will go on as spoilers continue to teach an end to the chaos. Britt Westbourne's exit is drawing near but there seems to be no end in sight for Willow's plight as she battles stage four leukemia.

Carly paid off the woman who could have given Drew Cain (Cameron Matthison) answers and on Tuesday she hid a photo of the man who might have helped. In her own way, Carly is just as devious as Victor Cassadine who pulls the strings of Port Charles residents' lives like a puppet master. The Paul Simon song comes to mind where the lyrics are: "The mother and child reunion is only a motion away." In one moment Willows's life could change and she might have her bone marrow donor but she is too stubborn to let anyone know how dire her situation really is.

General Hospital viewers don't have any idea how the truth about the leukemia or the fact that Nina is Willow's mom will come to light but fans want Carly to feel really guilty because of all the lies she has told. Drew should kick her to the curb for manipulating him but the storyline could evolve without Carly's manipulations coming to light. At this point, fans just want the truth about these issues revealed so that Willow and Nina can move forward. How long will it be, hopefully not long so stay tuned.