New Year's Eve in Genoa City brings exciting reconnections on The Young and the Restless

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hi1E0_0jvrJJpK00
New Year's Eve in Genoa CityPhoto byThe Young and the Restless screenshot

Genoa City residents end the year in various ways

The Young and the Restless will have a repeat episode on Friday, December 30th so this week will be short. The CBS soap does have some explosive action taking place leading up to and on New Year's Eve according to spoilers from Monsters and Critics. One highlight that long-time fans will enjoy will be a reunion between Danny Romaloti (Micahel Damian), Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman), and Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) who were all close decades ago.

Jack and Ashley follow their feelings

In addition to the happy reunion, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) will finally kiss on New Year's Eve. This has been a long time coming but some fans will be waiting for Diane to do something to break Jack's heart. Ashley Abbot (Eileen Davidson) will give in to Tucker McCall's advances and they will also share a kiss

Additional drama as the year ends

Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will ask Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) if her recent symptoms indicate she is pregnant and if so which Newman brother is her baby daddy. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will be at a crossroads and some spoilers tease they will break up. Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) will spend time with Sharon Rosales and a preview show Adam all alone on New Year's Eve.

Fans of The Young and the Restless feel certain that each will return to a former lover and Lily will end up with Daniel Romalati (Michael Graziotu0 while Billy connects with Chelsea Lawson (Melisssa Claire Egan. A preview shows Lily sitting n the snow and crying as she receives a text from Daniel so it looks like it's over with Billy so be sure to tune in this week,

I write, about breaking news, and current events.

Roanoke, VA
