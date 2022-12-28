Maxie and Austin the General Hospital couple who never was yet broke up

Maxie and Austin Photo by BeckystaysGH screenshot

Maxie and Austin never took off as a couple

On General Hospital Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) never seemed like a real couple. The duo was rarely together and when they were things were always tense. There were no scenes of them giving in to passion and it's not clear if they ever made love. Austin spent a lot of time keeping secrets with his cousin Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Gray) and those who watch the soap still have no idea what is going on between these two.

Maxie recently ended things with Austin which left fans stunned because they never got off the ground in the first place. Dr. Gatlin Holt spent more time comforting Britt Westbourne over her Huntington's disease diagnosis than he did wining and dining Maxie. General Hospital viewers are still perplexed that Howarth's previous character Franco Baldwin was killed off when he was so beloved.

Austin and Maxie go their separate ways

Austin found Macie in the woods and delivered her baby and General Hospital fans thought a real relationship would develop. Instead, Damian Spinelli began hanging around and it became clear that he still loves his Maximista. Some fans and spoilers believe the show should put the two back together but this past summer and into the fall has been confusing for all involved. it appeared at one point that Mason was posing some threat to Maxie but he seems to have disappeared without ever revealing what he was holding over Austin.

It was strange listing to Maxie say she and Austin had broken up when they actually were never even a couple. General Hospital may possibly put Spinelli and his baby mama back together but Austin will be left out in the cold. He is no longer pursuing the Quartermaine fortune and if Mason does not show up again he really has no connections to anyone in Port Charles. Stay tuned to find out what happens next with the couple who broke up but never really were dating.