General Hospital Spoilers: Can Spencer and Trina survive all of Port Charles being against them?

Trina and Spencer Photo by GH screenshot

Can Spencer and Trina survive their haters?

Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves ) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) stunned General Hospital fans when they quickly began bonding after the death of Rory Cabrero (Michael Kruse). Some viewers believed it would take a while for Trina to warm up to Spencer because she was grieving but instead she immediately accepted his offer to help her avenge the police officer's death.

Monday on General Hospital it was clear that practically no one in Port Charles thinks it's a good idea for Sprina to spend time together. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and his father Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) both warned Trina away from Spencer and reminded her of how much he hurt her in the past. Laura Collins (Genie Francis) also gave her grandson a warning not to mistreat Trina again and he promised that he would not.

Will Spencer and Trina ever become a real couple

Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews) has not been in Port Charles for a while but he expressed his dislike for Spencer during Trina's trial and when Curtis tells Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) that Sprina seems to be up t something she will hit the roof. The one person who has encouraged Spencer to stay the course with Trina has been his great uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

Trina and Spencer posed with Laura for a photo they hoped the hook killer would see so they could bate the psycho into coming after them. They still think Esme is the Hook and believe she will come after them and they can catch her. Spoilers tease that Trina will eventually come to the conclusion that the police should look for someone else other than Esme but don't say who that person is. She told Curtis and Marshall that she knows what she is doing where Spencer is concerned so stay tuned to General Hospital to find out how this all works out.