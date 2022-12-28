General Hospital Spoilers: Robert and Mac try to outplay Heather but she may gain the upper hand

Heather Robert and Mac Photo by GH screenshot

Heather might be looking out only for herself

Monday on General Hospital Robert Scorpio (Tristan Robers) and Mac Scorpio (John J York) attempted to make a deal with Heather Webber (Alley Mills) to get Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) to lead them to Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). The Scorpio brothers don't know that Esme is Ryan and Heather's daughter and that the duo is working together to protect their evil spawn.

Heather's motives are not clear as on one hand, she seems ready to give her daughter up and on the other, she says she will deal with anyone who harms her. General Hospital fans are eager for the truth to come out and also to find out the identity of the real hook killer. On Monday Heather was glaring at the photo of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chaves) standing next to Laura Collins (Genie Francis). The duo believed the picture would draw out the killer but does this indicate that Heather is the hook?

The loose ends need to be dealt with

There are many loose ends where this storyline is concerned and General Hospital fans are finding it difficult to figure out who is killing those who are close to Trina. If Heather and Ryan are trying to trick the police they may find the joke is on them as Robert and Mack said they had no intention of giving in to Heather's demands to leave the hospital and go to Spring Ridge instead of the maximum security facility. Stay tuned to find out if Mac and Robert get the info they desire from Ryan or end up empty-handed or if Heather plays them all.