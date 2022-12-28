General Hospital projection: There is one person who may come between Dante and Sam

Lulu's return could affect Dante and Sam Photo by GH screenshot

Lulu is the elephant in the room with Sam and Dante

General Hospital fans still do not understand why Emme Rylan was fired as Lulu Falconeri and continue to hold out hope that she will return to Port Charles. Lulu is the ticking timebomb and the one person who could destroy the romance between Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). There has been no closure on the character so GH viewers still believe Rylan could come back or a recast takes over the role. The closer Dante and Sam get to each other the more Lulu's ghost lurks in the minds of those who watch the ABC soap.

GH spoilers every day suggest that Sam will break up with Dante because she cannot handle his being a police officer. If this does not happen then a return for Lulu might be what comes between them. The writers of General Hospital did not kill Lulu so there is always the possibility that she will wake up from the coma. Soaps.com recently reported that Rylan shared an Instagram where she spoke highly of her shopping experience at American Eagle. The actress said nothing about current projects or returning to Port Charles as Lulu.

Dante and Sam are not really free

Dante and Sam as a couple are growing on some viewers who did not initially like seeing them together but the overall sentiment from General Hospital fans is that their bubble will soon burst. Those who watch the CBS soap are not investing too heavily in this couple because to coin a phrase at any moment "the other shoe may drop."

The writers put Lulu in a coma rather than have her die which gave hope that she would one day return. It's been two years since the bomb went off at the Floating Rib and fans think some type of closure is necessary. Will Lulu die off-screen or wake up from the coma and return to her family? How long will Dante and Sam last with this specter hanging over them that blocks true happiness? Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out how this works out.