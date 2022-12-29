Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippo

Rare baby pygmy hippo at Richmond Zoo Photo by WSLS 10 screenshot

Rare hippopotamus born in Richmond zoo

It's always a plus to have something rare and unique in your own back yard and just in time for Christmas, the Metro Richmond Zoo announced a miracle of sorts. The zoo revealed on December 6 the birth of a rare baby pigmy hippopotamus born to parents Irish and Corwin after a gestation period of 7 months. At 3 days old the female calf weighed 16 pounds and just a week later tipped the scales at 243. She is well on her way to weighing up to 600 pounds when she becomes an adult.

The pygmy hippo which is native to West Africa is listed on the endangered list of the IUCN Red list of threatened species. The Metro Richmond Zoo is the only place where pigmy hippos can be seen and the unnamed calf is the second pygmy hippo born in Virginia and at the same zoo. News 10 reported in July 2020 that Corwin and Irish had their first baby pygmy hippo also a girl but there have been no additional reports on how she is getting along.

At the time of the first birth, there were about 3000 pygmy hippos were reported and now only about 2500 of these animals remain which indicates the numbers are rapidly diminishing. Iris and her new calf are bonding in private and eventually will be relocated where the public can see them. Baby pygmy hippos are said to be able to survive better in a zoo than in the wild.