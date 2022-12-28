John Aniston's final scenes as VIctor Kiriakis with Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark were priceless on Days of Our Lives

Victor's final scenes with Leo Photo by Soap Spoilers Twitter screenshot

Victo and Leo a fitting final scene

If you were too busy with holiday fun to catch the December 26 episode of Days of Our Lives on Peacock you should stream it. These were the final scenes of John Anniston as Victor Kiriakis and the episode is filled with his zany lines. Victor is seated on a couch in his mansion and looks up to see Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) walking in wearing a pair of kiddy pajamas that has candy canes and reindeer and Victor asks "Leo Starkwhat the hell are you doing in my house?"

Fans of The Young and the Restless who miss Rikaart as Kevin Fisher will enjoy the hilarious scenes he has with one of the giants of daytime. Pitting Victor against Leo on Christmas morning was sheer genius and who know this would be the final time the bag guy of Salem would be shown. Leo sits next to his former great uncle through his marriage to Sonny Kiriakis ( Zach Tinker )and has a childlike expression on his face as he asks what time the presents will be opened. Victor replies "About an hour after we throw you out on your sugar plumb as*."

Victor remains himself right until the end

Sonny comes in and his uncle asks why he allowed this Kallikantzaroi into their home and Sonny explains to Stark that this is a creature who comes from the ground on Christmas Day. Victor tells him to get "this deranged woodland critter" out of the house and says the Leo is a Who and should go back to Whoville. Victor threatens to fire Sonny if he does not kick Leo out in the coldbut his nephew stands his ground and says he does not care if he is fired because he would rather keep his integrity.

The Grinch like Victor has a softening of his heart and allows Leo to stay and says sarcastically that it's because he has a "Heart of gold." In his final moments he mocks Stark's "baby jam jams" and tells Sonny that he will have a lot of "splaning to do" when his husband Will Horton (Chandler Massey) finds out who the latest houseguest is. Thus ends the career of a beloved daytime veteran who also had roles on Love of Life and Search for Tomorrow.

Days of Our Lives has their annual reading of the birth of Christ for the hospital children and Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) reads from Luke chapter 2 in the Bible. At the end of the episode John Aniston is given a fitting tribute as past scenes from the life of Victor Kiriakis are shown which include his barbs as well as tender moment where family declare their love for him. There is no information on how Aniston's character's death will be handled on screen so stay tuned.