Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipes

Cheryl E Preston

Water pipes are at risk

Christmas Eve freezing temperatures affected many local residents

My Facebook newsfeed has been filled with stories of pipes bursting and ceilings falling in homes due to the recent freezing weather. Both my daughter and I along with others we know had our cold water freeze and were unable to flush our toilets when temperatures dropped to 3 degrees. Thankfully for us the ice thawed on its own and there was no damage. News 10 is reporting that this Christmas Eve may go down as the coldest in recent history in the Roanoke Valley but if you are breathing a sigh of relief because on Tuesday it was above freezing please note that rising temperatures have a possible hazard of their own.

Water pipes may freeze

Water pressure on thawing pipes poses a problem

WDBJ reports that the recent freeze came so quickly that pipes did not have time to adjust to the temperature change. The pressure on pipes from the cycle of freezing and thawing can cause water mains to burst because the water inside the pipes "freezes and expands', which leads to pressure on the pipe walls. This is why the Western Virginia Water Authority is issuing a warning to local residents.

As pipes thaw, the water inside them can back up behind the frozen point. This leads to the pressure inside the pipe increasing which can result in burst pipes. Sarah Baumgardner the WVWA representative told News 7 that the frozen ground will thaw rapidly if the forecast of rain is correct and that the earth will move as it thaws and place pressure on rigid pipes which can result in an increase in the number of breaking pipes.

Western Virginia Water Authority issues a warning

The Western Virginia Water Authority has 1,500 miles of water line in this local service area, and their crews are responding as quickly as they can. They are also advising local residents to please drive around any water main breaks they see.It takes about 6 hours to identify, a water main break and have VA811 "locate all other utilities in the area, dig, repair and restore the road.” WVWA is urging customers to “please be careful if driving past a work zone, and please have patience as we get to all the repairs."

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

