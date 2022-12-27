The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?

Christel Khalil Photo by Y&R screenshot

Lily makes a difficult choice

Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.

Lily has been sullen and moody lately because of her frustration over how Chelsea Lawson (Melissa CLaire Egan) invading her world. The Young and the Restless has teased several possible new relationships this year and none of them worked out. Y&R fans, however, believe they know what is going to happen where Lily is concerned.

WIll Lily cut Billy loose?

The return of Daniel Romalatti (Michael Graziati) has viewers considering that the former spouses might get back together and the Billy drama is what might push Lily into the arms of her ex-husband. Billy and Chelsea share a past and a son Johnny Abbott ( Paxton Mishkind) who now knows Chelsea is his biological mother. Lily's upcoming major decision could be related to Chancellor-Winters or could even be connected to her desire to repair the relationship between Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic).

More than likely Billy will do something where he chooses Chelsea over Lily one more time and Ms. Winters will say "enough." She may finally get to the end of her rope where her relationship with Billy is concerned and decide to walk away. Now that they're no longer working together there is not much they have in common to keep them together.Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless on Thursday to find out what painful decision Lily makes.