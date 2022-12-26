Could Marcus Coloma's firing from General Hospital hasten the departure of Maurice Benard?

Nikolas and Sonny Photo by GH screenshot

Could Maurice Benard be influenced by Marcus Coloma's situation?

Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) and Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) don't get along onscreen on General Hospital but have a strong friendship off the ABC soap and Coloma has been a guest on Benard's State of Mind blog at least twice. have done Instagrams together with Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin). Soap Central reveals that Coloma says this will not change just because he is no longer on the daytime drama. Is it possible, however, that Coloma's firing might lead to Benard making an earlier exit from GH than he had previously planned?

Soap Spoiler details a conversation Benard had in October while on Good Morning America that suggests he desires to make living from his Vlog which deals with mental health issues. The General Hospital actor shared that he was diagnosed with bipolar when he was only 21 and ended up strapped down in a mental health facility. Benard is passionate about helping others who are dealing with emotional issues and gets his guests to open up about their own mental health journeys on his podcast.

Benard's state of mind suggests he is already planning an exit

Benard shared with GMA that the acting business has changed since he first began and it's not as easy as it used to be and also said he would like to make a living from State of Mind. It sounds like the actor might be trying to get things in order so he can do his podcast full-time and make his own exit from General Hospital. GH fans have been stunned by the firing of Coloma and would absolutely devastated should Benard decide to walk away.

The details of why Marcus Coloma was abruptly fired from General Hospital are not known at this time and the actor has only said that his time on the soap was an incredible ride. As Maurice Benard is pondering when to make his move and leave the ABC soap he could possibly carefully consider the fate of his friend and decide to get out and devote himself to State of Mind.