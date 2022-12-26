General Hospital Spoilers tease fans with hints of the Hook killer's next possible victim

Ke;lly Thiebaud's days as Britt are numbered. Photo by Michael Fairman screenshot

GH spoilers drop hints

General Hospital fans know that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is leaving Port Charles soon. Her plans are to host a birthday bash on the Haunted Star but tragedy might strike. GH viewers are wondering if Dr.Westbourne will indeed leave town or if she will become a victim of the Hook killer. Until now every victim of the murderer has had a connection to Trina Robinson so if Britt is attacked this will be a deviation from the pattern.

Spoilers for General Hospital are dropping hints about this week in Port Charles that seem to imply what Britt's fate will be. The Hook will strike again on Tuesday and something will stun Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chaves). On Wednesday Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will share her doubts about a situation with someone while Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst put their heads together.

Tragedy strikes Port Charles

On Thursday tragic news will spread throughout Port Charles and on Friday Liesel Obrecht will go rogue and take matters into her own hands. When you put all of this together it seems to imply a certain scenario but General Hospital could only be teasing the fans. The spoilers sound as if Britt might be the next Hookvictim which would stun Spencer and perhaps cause Liz and Nik to accept that Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl is not the killer.

Trina might begin to doubt that Esme is the killer and Obrecht might go off the rails because her precious "Britta" has been attacked or killed. These are only possibilities that fans are discussing and things could go another way. Stay tuned to GeneralHospital this week to find out what actually does happen in Port Charles and if the tragic news that is spread will be Britt's death.