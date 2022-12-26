The Bold and the Beautiful fans are apprehensive about Brooke's next love interest

Brooke's next love may trouble B&B viewers Photo by Alexander Boom screenshot

B&B fans don't want the writers to make a mistake with Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have been online discussing the recent pact made by Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes Krista Thompson). The women have agreed to stop allowing Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to run back and forth between them as he has done for decades. If they maintain their stance this will leave Taylor and Brooke with limited options regarding romance and one name has come up for Brooke that is sure to cause chaos.

Fans are hoping that The Bold and the Beautiful does not pair Brooke with her stepson but Matthew Atkinson who portrays Thomas Forrester is open for the writers going there. The actor said he would be willing to explore a relationship with Lang's character because he thinks a lot of her and enjoys their scenes together. . Thomas has already known his mother-in-law in the Biblical sense so there are some sparks underneath the layers of vitriol they toss at each other.

Following is a sample of responses from B&B viewers

"God no! Seriously gross for them to get together. She raised him as a stepson. Almost as bad as Ridge and Bridget kissing when he thought for years she was his daughter. There are some lines that soaps should not cross. And its not up to Brooke to get him help. He is a grown ass man who should get himself help or turn to his family or his psychiatrist mother".

"Thomas first misdeed was when Stephanie ask him to tell everyone he had sex with Brooke when they were stranded on an island and had to eat some berries anyone remember this on yea it has been years"

"absolutely NOT that is going to far now...The helping him to get the help he needs ok, but not hooking up...that is crazier that how crazy Thomas is...Ridge and Brooke together Liam and Hope stay together, enough of the repeat and recycle bs storylines".

More Chaos will ensure

If Brooke and Thomas were to hook up again it would destroy Ridge and Taylor and possibly start up her with Brooke again. Be on the lookout for updates that reveal what comes next or Ridge, Taylor, Brooke, and Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful.