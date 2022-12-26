Did Clive Davis betray Whitney Houston with his new movie ?

Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody Photo by Variety screenshot

Does Clive Davis have the right to reveal Whitney Houston's secrets?

Clive Davis has a new movie in theaters "Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance with Somebody." The late great singer died on February 12 2012 and now a decade later her music producer continues to capitalize on her life and legacy. Black Enterprise is reporting that in addition to information regarding their partnership and her music Davis confirms in the film that a teenage Whitney had an affair with her longtime friend Robin Crawford but was this his story to tell?

Houston never discussed whether or not she and Robin were more than friends while she was alive but Crawford wrote in her book A Song for You that they were "intimate on every level."Now that Whitney has passed away she cannot defend herself regarding anything in the film that may be inaccurate. The 90-year-old Davis explained the movie with the following:

“Knowing all the questions people wanted to know about Whitney, I decided it’s only right to do a film and answer all the questions, whether it’s about her sexuality, her marriage, her dependence on drugs at a certain part of her career, how she and I worked together,” “Then — big time — the music. How do you celebrate the music? All those great copyrights. We clearly decided it would have to be Whitney’s voice.”

"Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance with Somebody" opened in theaters on December 23 and Tamara Tunie who portrays Whitney's mom Cissie says this is an authorized movie and that the Houston family had signed off on it. They must have had a change of heart because Crawford admitted receiving backlash when she wrote her book. Some fans, however, may feel that Davis should have stuck to the singer's music career and left her personal relationship out of it and possibly consider the revelation as a betrayal.