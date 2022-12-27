Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperatures

Bus used as a warming center Photo by WDBJ screenshot

Warming shelters in the area

You may be familiar with homeless shelters in the Roanoke Valley but perhaps you are not aware that there are warming shelters in Roanoke and surrounding areas. The difference between the two is that homeless assistance is available year-round but a warming center is only open during inclement weather when the temperatures drop to a certain level.

Local warming shelters are places where individuals can go temporarily and get out of the freezing weather when temperatures have decreased. WDBJ 7 has a list of available centers that can be utilized during this current wave of below-freezing temperatures.

In Roanoke CityThe Least of these Ministry works year-round assisting the homeless using their ministry truck known as Mercy Grace. They provide "cold weather gear, T-shirts, socks, hygiene items, sleeping bags, snacks" and other services. This will be the second year in a row TLOT offers a bus that people can board at 9 pm and sleep until 6:30 am. The ministry is located at 422 Luck Ave SW and the bus is available when the temperature drops below 40 degrees.

If you live in Pittsylvania County, there are a number of locations open as warming stations. Renan Fire Department Riceville Java Fire Department, Chatham Fire Department, Brosville Fire and Rescue Tunstall Fire Department, Cool Branch Rescue and Gretna Fire Department.

Giles County made warming centers available to the public until 10 p.m. on December 23 and they will be available from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Residents who need to use these facilities must contact Giles County Emergency Services at 540-235-2003 and leave a voicemail. They will receive to get a call back with further instructions. Anyone who needs assistance in the Danville area should call (434) 799-5111,