Meghan Markle hatred has various reasons

Cheryl E Preston

Harry loves Meghan and thats a problem for somePhoto byNetflix screenshot

Meghan is hated because Harry loves her

The International News indicates that Meghan Markle is hated because she is a ‘demonstrably unlikeable person’: ‘Nothing on skin color.These are some strong words and if this is true then why was the Duchess of Sussex not hated the same when she was on the television series Suits? The vitriol that comes at Markle only began after she became engaged to and married Prince Harry.

Celeb Bond wrote the following in an article for Sky News: "It’s because she is demanding and painful – an unfortunate trait of many celebrities who forget who made them famous. That, of course, is the rest of the world.” “People have seen straight through Meghan and taken a dislike to her not because of her skin colour – but because she’s a demonstrably unlikeable person.”

Again strong words are used without any valid reason to dislike Markle so much and it brings to mind Prince Harry saying in the Netflix documentary that the royals plant stories about his wife to keep the heat off of the rest of the family. There have been rumors that Meghan bullied the palace staff to quit and the public has to decide what to believe and what to consider as a smear campaign against the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Phillip had an interesting opinion

Prince Harry shared early on that as he watched an episode of Suits with his grandfather he was told by Prince Phillip that "one steps out" (dates actresses) but one does not marry them and this paved the way for more disapproval of the woman Harry loved. Meghan is a biracial, American, who is divorced and who comes from working-class parents in addition to having been in the entertainment industry.

Harry was not duty bound as were his father and brother to marry a suitable bride who would one day be queen Princess Diana as a future Queen of England had to be a virgin and come from some type of aristocracy. The rules softened a bit for Kate Middleton because she and William were living together before they were engaged and she modeled in see-through lingerie.

The question of whether Kate was a virgin or how many previous lovers she had never came up but Meghan's past history continues to haunt her even though she is not going to be the queen. The level of hatred towards Markle is baffling as no one really gives an explanation for why they feel the way they do.

Harry and MeghanPhoto byRoyal News Network screenshot

Meghan is blamed for Mexit

Those who dislike the Duchess are spreading unfounded rumors that Meghan did not give birth and that she used a surrogate mother. The haters see that the children look just like their dad so they came up with another narrative which is pretty ridiculous Another reason Meghan is disliked is that she is blamed for her husband's decision to leave the UK.

Prince Harry has been telling his family and the world for years that he wanted out of "The Firm" but Markle is now the scapegoat. For those who believe Meghan is "the wrong sort" for the House of Windsor. Harper's Bazaar revealed that she is actually a descent 24 generations removed from King Edward III and she and Harry are 7th cousins. Her haters, however, are probably only going to see a divorced biracial American actress and continue to find reasons to bash Meghan Markle.

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

54106 followers

